Coolfire LawStars + Screenburn.AI Creative Shop Continue to Break Marketing Molds, Earning Four Golden Gavel Award Nominations

Legal advertising recognitions span broadcast, internet, and AI-powered categories, underscoring creative and technological leadership

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolfire LawStars and Screenburn.AI have earned four nominations in the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards , recognizing excellence in law firm marketing across broadcast, digital, and AI-driven campaigns.

Coolfire LawStars is a full-service commercial production company with specialty in premium legal advertising. Screenburn is its AI-forward creative studio subsidiary.

"Legal advertising is more competitive than ever," said James G. Onder, founder of Onder Law, whose firm uses Coolfire LawStars and Screenburn.AI for current advertising campaigns. "AI-powered advertising allows law firms to stand out, breaking through creative fatigue and maximizing the effectiveness of the media spend."

"We've been attending the Golden Gavels since its inception, so we're thrilled to be nominated in four categories," said Jeremy Corray, co-founder of LawStars and Screenburn.

Golden Gavel Award Nominations

Breaking the Mold

According to Jeff Keane, co-founder of Lawstars and Screenburn, the nominated campaigns share a common philosophy of bold creative risks rooted in authentic collaboration.

"All of these campaigns represent close partnership with attorney clients brave enough to break out of the conventional lawyer commercial," said Keane. "We're creating law firm content that resonates."

Strategic AI Integration & Results

Screenburn.AI integrates artificial intelligence throughout the creative process.

"AI has enhanced our workflow from ideation to pre-production visualizations and lightning-fast animation," said Corray. "It allows us to produce work that would be cost-prohibitive using traditional methods alone."

"Beyond strong brand recognition gains, we've seen an immediate 19% sales lift since the campaign launched," said Miley. "We encourage firms to integrate AI ethically and transparently. People know AI is fake, but when coupled with funny, self-deprecating scripts, it can be a game changer."

About Coolfire LawStars + Screenburn.AI

Born from Coolfire Studio, a full-service commercial and television production studio located in St. Louis, MO, LawStars helps law firms with best-in-class creative concepts and premium execution. With over 20 years of experience working with law firms all over the country, Coolfire LawStars has won multiple awards for their clients, including Emmys, Addy Awards, and Golden Gavels. A subsidiary of Coolfire LawStars, Screenburn.AI is an AI-powered creative studio producing standout advertising for law firms seeking to differentiate themselves in competitive markets. It combines strategic storytelling, premium production, and responsible AI innovation.

