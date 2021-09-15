Coolfire Recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Frontline Worker Technologies Report

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, disparate workforces have become the standard. This Gartner report validates the need for collaboration at every edge of an organization. Too often, the frontline workers don't have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively or in close real-time collaboration with the rest of the organization. We help solve that problem by making it easy for people to do great work together," said Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire.

Coolfire's collaboration software, Coolfire Core, was developed based on years of working successfully with the U.S. Military Special Operations and strategic customers, such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car and American Expediting Company. Its collaboration software is built for fast-moving frontline operations that connect team members to back-office data, assigned tasks, and in-context messaging. With this, organizations have true real-time 360-degree communication and collaboration with frontline workers for the first time.

"The Gartner report predicts that up to 70% of new mobile and endpoint investments over the next five years will be for frontline workers, who with an estimated 2.8 billion workers make up the biggest portion of the workforce on a global basis." The report also ranks workforce collaboration software's benefit to an organization as "high", meaning that it "enables new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise."

Launched in 2020, Coolfire Core is a SaaS offering for SMB, mid-sized, and enterprise operations. It organizes communication throughout internal operations; and extends to external partners and customers.

About Coolfire

Coolfire builds collaboration software for teams on the move. Coolfire's patented technology connects people, processes, and information in a purpose-built digital workspace. Coolfire's vision is to keep teams organized around the work at hand and provide them with the critical information they need to keep moving forward. Coolfire is a trusted technology resource for corporate and government customers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.

