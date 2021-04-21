Coolfire Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Workstream Collaboration

"It's an honor being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide," said Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire. He added, "Our company history gives us a unique perspective on the workstream collaboration market. We've been inventing and re-envisioning collaboration technology for nearly a decade. The Market Guide validates our vision and reaffirms our product is already where the market is heading."

Coolfire developed its collaboration software, Core and Core Enterprise, based on years of working with the U.S. Military and strategic customers, like Enterprise Rent-A-Car and American Expediting Company.

"Traditional enterprise software has failed to link business processes and communication tools," stated Mark Sanner, VP of Operations at American Expediting. He continued, "We've seen it firsthand. What Coolfire is doing is unique. By connecting frontline teams to back-office data, processes, and communication, our people are more informed and better equipped to execute their tasks."

Coolfire Core is collaboration software built for fast-moving frontline operations. Core organizes teams on the move, keeping them connected to the people, processes, and information they need to work together–anytime and anywhere.

Deployable across a variety of industries, Core supports both simple and complex workstream collaboration use cases. For example, teams use Coolfire for specialty shipping, international security border control, drug smuggling interdiction, wildlife protection, and the global transportation/hospitality industry.

Core organizes communication throughout operations and extends to external partners and customers. Launched in 2020, Coolfire Core is a SaaS offering for SMB, mid-sized, and enterprise operations.

Gartner estimates the workstream collaboration market to grow from an estimated $2.3 billion in 2019 to $6.5 billion by 2024.[2]

Coolfire builds collaboration software for teams on the move. Coolfire's patented technology connects people, processes, and information in a purpose-built digital workspace. Coolfire's vision is to keep teams organized around the work at hand and provide them with the critical information they need to keep moving forward. Coolfire is a trusted technology resource for corporate and government customers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car to the US Department of Defense.

