CoolFly Launches Urban Standing-Position Personal Aircraft

The launch also featured the Dream series, the proprietary NA80 flight control system, new strategic partnerships, and live flight demonstrations in Hangzhou.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolFly, a developer of personal electric aircraft and eVTOL platforms, officially launched Urban, its standing-position personal aircraft, during the CoolFly Global Product Launch held on Aug. 13 in Hangzhou, China.

Under the theme "This Time, It Really Flies," the event also introduced the Dream series of seated personal aircraft and CoolFly's NA80 flight control system, developed in-house. Representatives from aviation organizations, universities, insurance companies, and domestic and international dealers attended the event.

CoolFly aircraft at the Launch Event

Urban Introduces a New Form of Personal Flight

Urban was the centerpiece of the launch. Described by CoolFly as the world's first standing-position personal aircraft, Urban introduces a new eVTOL configuration designed to be compact, intuitive to operate, and purpose-built for individual flight.

The fully electric aircraft features an enclosed-propeller propulsion design and is equipped with CoolFly's self-developed dual-redundant flight control architecture and triple-redundant inertial measurement units.

Urban reflects CoolFly's long-term vision of developing personal aircraft that are easier to operate, transport, and use across a wider range of applications.

Dream Series Expands CoolFly's Personal Aircraft Portfolio

CoolFly also presented its Dream series of seated personal eVTOL aircraft.

Dream ST is designed around ultralight aircraft regulatory frameworks in China and the United States and features a quick-fold configuration for easier transport. Dream Pro extends the platform with greater payload capacity and longer flight endurance for a wider range of applications.

Dream Pro also features millimeter-wave obstacle-detection radar, route planning and intelligent obstacle avoidance, along with a whole-aircraft parachute system and impact-mitigation airbags.

Together, Urban and the Dream series form a complementary personal aircraft portfolio, offering standing and seated configurations for different users and application scenarios.

NA80 Provides a Self-Developed Flight Control Foundation

At the event, CoolFly also introduced NA80, its self-developed flight control system.

NA80 is built around a dual-redundant flight control architecture, with each flight control unit integrating three inertial measurement units. The system provides a common flight-control platform across CoolFly's aircraft lineup and reflects the company's full-stack approach to personal aircraft development.

By developing its flight control system in-house, CoolFly is able to integrate aircraft design, propulsion, control logic, and intelligent flight capabilities within a unified engineering platform.

CoolFly and Zhejiang Institute of Security Technology Establish Industry-Education Partnership

CoolFly entered into a cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Institute of Security Technology during the event, with the institute's President Wen Jianfeng attending the ceremony.

The two parties plan to collaborate in areas including professional talent development, joint training facilities, and the application of flight technologies. The partnership is intended to strengthen industry-education integration in the personal aircraft sector and support the development of skilled technical talent for the emerging industry.

Insurance Partnerships Strengthen Risk Protection

CoolFly also signed strategic cooperation agreements with PICC Property and Casualty and China Pacific Property Insurance.

Insurance policies covering Urban and Dream have already been issued, including a comprehensive insurance package and overseas product liability coverage.

The partnerships will integrate insurance coverage into CoolFly's product delivery and international operations, providing additional protection as the company expands globally.

Domestic and International Dealer Network Continues to Expand

Multiple domestic and international dealers signed cooperation agreements with CoolFly during the event.

The agreements represent another step in the development of CoolFly's global distribution network. The company is expanding its domestic and international channels in parallel, with a focus on product delivery, localized customer support, training, after-sales service, and long-term market development.

CoolFly primarily works through authorized dealers to support market development and provide localized services in different regions.

About CoolFly

CoolFly develops personal electric aircraft designed to make individual flight more accessible, intuitive, and practical.

The company takes a full-stack approach to aircraft development, with capabilities spanning aircraft design, electric propulsion, flight control systems, and intelligent flight technologies. Its product portfolio includes the Urban standing-position personal aircraft, the Dream series of seated personal aircraft, and the NA80 flight control system,developed in-house.

CoolFly is building a global dealer and service network to support aircraft delivery, customer training, after-sales service, and localized operations in international markets.

For more information, visit www.coolflyaircraft.com.

CONTACT:

Chen Zhenjie

[email protected]

+86 13173648613

SOURCE CoolFly Aircraft