COOLFLY to Debut at CES 2026: Redefining the Era of Ultralight Personal eVTOLs and Making Low-Altitude Flight Accessible to All

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COOLFLY, a global leader in low-altitude economy innovation, today announced it will showcase its latest generation of self-developed ultralight personal eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) aircraft at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026). Backed by twelve years of deep technical expertise, Coolfly is transforming the sci-fi vision of "personal flight" into a tangible, everyday reality.

Filling the Market Gap: A License-Free Flying Experience

With the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) finalizing the MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) regulations, the low-altitude economy is entering a period of explosive growth. Coolfly is targeting the untapped 0-30 meter low-altitude market with its first commercial ultralight aircraft. Boasting a net weight of just 110kg (242 lbs), a top speed of 100km/h, and a 110kg payload single occupant aircraft. This zero-emission aircraft is meticulously engineered to comply with regulatory standards (such as FAA Part 103), meaning users can embark on their flight journeys without a pilot's license.

"We are not just manufacturing aircraft; we are architecting a new way of life," said the CEO of Coolfly. "Our rapid rise is rooted in an unwavering commitment to safety and reliability. Under the tailwinds of favorable global policies, we aim to make personal flying vehicles as ubiquitous as bicycles—affordable and accessible to consumers worldwide."

Technological Breakthroughs: Industry-First Innovations At CES, Coolfly will exhibit its 2nd-generation standing and seated eVTOLs, featuring several world-leading technologies:

AI Gravity-Sensing Flight Control: An industry first, enabling intuitive, "human-machine-as-one" posture-based maneuvering.

An industry first, enabling intuitive, "human-machine-as-one" posture-based maneuvering. AI+ Intelligent Path Planning: Features autonomous obstacle avoidance and optimized route generation.

Features autonomous obstacle avoidance and optimized route generation. Extreme Safety Architecture: Equipped with dual-redundant IMU systems and a safety-focused enclosed propfan propulsion system.

Equipped with dual-redundant IMU systems and a safety-focused enclosed propfan propulsion system. Lightweight Benchmarking: Utilizes aerospace-grade ultralight materials paired with EV fast-charging technology.

Multi-Scenario Empowerment: Reshaping the Mobility Landscape

While industry peers like Joby or Archer focus on long-distance intercity commuting, Coofly specializes in Urban city commuting, low-altitude multi-modal transport, aerial tourism, emergency response, security patrol, and racing entertainment.

Coofly's ultralight eVTOL perfectly fills the 0-30 meter market void. Its flexible takeoff/landing requirements and low maintenance costs make it a highly competitive addition to the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem. Notably, Coolfly's eVTOL has garnered multiple aviation industry awards and was recently recognized as one of the most innovative aircraft in several prominent industry reports.

Join Us at CES 2026

Coolfly cordially invites global media, investors, and tech enthusiasts to experience the future of mobility firsthand.

"CES is the most vibrant stage to showcase our latest R&D achievements in manned eVTOLs," stated the Coofly Team. "We welcome attendees to visit our booth for live interactions and to join us on an extraordinary journey exploring the future of safety and aerial technology."

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) – North Hall, Booth #11040

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) – North Hall, Dates: January 6-9, 2026

January 6-9, 2026 Official Website: coolflyaircraft.com

coolflyaircraft.com Media Contact: Ivy Mao

Phone: +86 138 5711 7294

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Coolfly Aircraft