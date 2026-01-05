COOLFLY to Debut the Aura Smart Bird Feeder at CES 2026

A design-led, modular, and socially connected reinvention of the smart feeder category

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COOLFLY , the smart-outdoor technology company known for combining durable hardware with real-time wildlife identification and an engaged app-based community, will unveil the Aura Smart Bird Feeder at CES 2026, introducing a new benchmark for how smart outdoor devices should look, function, and connect users to nature. Aura departs from the traditional "security camera on a box" aesthetic and reimagines the smart feeder as a sculptural, modern outdoor centerpiece designed for both visual appeal and professional-grade observation.

A New Design Language for Outdoor Technology

Aura's circular silhouette, matte slate-blue finish, and seamless architectural form reflect a deliberate shift toward furniture-grade design. Every component has been engineered with both beauty and ease of use in mind: a fully detachable seed hopper with a manual flow-lock for clean refilling, a removable tray for simple maintenance, and an integrated solar roof that supports continuous operation. Aura is built to blend into high-end outdoor spaces while eliminating the "tech clutter" typically associated with smart home devices.

"At COOLFLY, we don't see Aura as just a standalone device; we see it as the ultimate gateway to our community," said Ryan Zhu, Founder of COOLFLY. "Our mission is to make birding accessible in every form—whether a user connects through a simple window feeder or a premium flagship like Aura. We built Aura to be the most immersive way to experience the COOLFLY platform, connecting users not just to nature, but to each other."

A Customizable Dual-View Camera System

Setting Aura apart is its Modular Camera System, a first in the category. Users can position the lens on either side of the device and switch between Horizontal Mode for environmental context or Vertical Mode for feather-level detail. Supported by a best-in-class 4MP sensor delivering crystal-clear 2.5K Ultra HD video (Day & Night) through a 150° wide-angle lens, Aura allows for a more personalized, creator-friendly viewing experience—ideal for casual observers and nature photographers alike.

Powered by COOLFLY: One Platform, Infinite Connections

Aura serves as the premium hardware vessel for the broader COOLFLY platform. Through the COOLFLY App, users can instantly livestream and identify bird species through free AI recognition, included as part of the platform. Captured moments can be shared within the community, often described as a "Bird-tok"–style feed. The device automatically generates Knowledge Cards and contributes engagement points to each user's profile, deepening the experience beyond passive viewing.

As a result, Aura transforms birdwatching from a solitary pastime into a connected, social experience supported by community challenges, a personalized Birding Journal, and ongoing ecosystem-driven engagement.

As part of its platform strategy, COOLFLY is actively expanding its 'Works with COOLFLY' program. The company invites third-party hardware manufacturers and nature-focused brands to integrate with the COOLFLY App's AI cloud and join the COOLFLY Marketplace, creating a unified destination for nature lovers worldwide.

The Aura Smart Bird Feeder will be available starting Jan 6th, 2026 and can be ordered on ourcoolfly.com . Retail pricing will begin at $289.99.

COOLFLY will showcase Aura at Booth #51959 at Venetian Hall throughout CES 2026. Media interested in demonstrations or interviews may contact Nikki Riedmiller at [email protected] to schedule a time.

About COOLFLY

COOLFLY is a pioneering Nature Tech Platform redefining the connection between people and the wild. True to our slogan "More than Birding," we combine AI intelligence, user-inspired hardware, and the world's first interactive birding community to transform solitary observation into a shared global experience. We empower nature lovers worldwide to discover, connect, and thrive together. Learn more at the COOLFLY website here .

MEDIA CONTACT

Nikki Riedmiller

Nuwa Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE COOLFLY