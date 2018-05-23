Coolfront Keeps Contractors Connected with new "Feed"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over Three Million service calls have been run using Coolfront Mobile — a flat rate pricing app for HVAC, electrical and plumbing service businesses. Coolfront was the first to offer a flat rate pricing app for our industries, the first to offer a pay-as-you-go service, and the first and only to offer zero-cost pricing.

We are excited to announce another industry first...

Ladies and gentlemen, announcing the spankin' new Facebook-style Activity Feed from Coolfront Technologies. Now contractors can follow along hour by hour, day by day as we post fresh content to "The Feed." We will be posting all kinds of business insights, tips, industry news, videos, entertainment ...all designed to help contractors run their business better.

It's as easy as smashing the Feed tab in the app to stay connected to the Coolfront community and the field service world.

Paul Baccaro, VP at Coolfront explains the buzz surrounding the new Activity Feed. "The world has become addicted to bite-sized, timely information. It's how we stay connected. Our in-app Feed is a first for our industry and we're confident contractors will turn to it as a daily source for relevant content and business intelligence."

If you would like to contribute to the Feed, contact Coolfront Technologies. We're always looking for great content to share with our users.

Give us a shout at sales@coolfront.com.

