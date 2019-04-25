Coolgeek Announces the Launch of Soundesk - a Modern Table With Surround Sound Audio

HONG KONG, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolgeek, a group of designers and audio engineers, announces the launch of Soundesk – a stunning piece of furniture that leverages technology to combine a 360-degree surround sound system into a modern coffee table. Soundesk is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1099036477/303878810?ref=d0mt79&token=59e9596b.

Coolgeek

Soundesk is a perfect combination of art, audio and utility: a modern coffee table with Bluetooth connectivity that provides surround sound in any room to elevate the music-listening experience. Constructed using aircraft-quality aluminum CNC machined to perfection and topped with an ore-grade tempered glass tabletop, the cone-shaped pedestal features a multi-speaker array inside that provides multi-channel sound in all directions.

Soundesk seamlessly plays music anywhere in the home using a super-stable Bluetooth connection to smartphones, laptops or other mobile devices. Unlike typical portable Bluetooth speakers, Soundesk has a long runtime and an incredible standby time of three months.

Designed to deliver optimal audio performance in small spaces, Soundesk makes a great home theatre or high-fidelity sound system for any room. Its 360-degree surround sound system fills the room with warm, crystal-clear audio using the latest audio features.

Multi-Channel Surround Sound – An array of five internal speakers allows multi-channel audio perfect for home theatre and movies.

– An array of five internal speakers allows multi-channel audio perfect for home theatre and movies. DPAC Super Bass – Boost is provided using Dual Pressure Air Compression Super Bass for deep, powerful bass regardless of volume.

– Boost is provided using Dual Pressure Air Compression Super Bass for deep, powerful bass regardless of volume. Dynamic Adaptive Amplifier System – Known as DAAT, it improves amplifier efficiencies and maintains accurate sound balance.

– Known as DAAT, it improves amplifier efficiencies and maintains accurate sound balance. Advanced DSP Technology – for clarity of subtle sound details and accurate balance between high-, low- and mid-range frequencies.

Soundesk was designed by a team of prominent furniture and industrial designers working together with experienced audio engineers for creative home solutions.

"Our team understands the transformative power of music and its ability to create a relaxing home. But we prefer that technology remains in the background and fits into the aesthetic of one's home. Soundesk provides the perfect solution: a beautifully designed table that also provides a superior listening experience in any room," said Benny Lee, CEO Coolgeek.

Soundesk is part of a new generation of innovative connected home devices that adds convenience and pleasure to any house. It artfully combines music and home furnishings and delivers high-fidelity audio performance in a sleek, contemporary design that perfectly fits the modern home.

Soundesk is available now with special discounts and deals for early adopters. Learn more at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1099036477/303878810?ref=d0mt79&token=59e9596b.

Media Contact: sales@coolgeekdesign.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fLxlfYTsuQ

SOURCE Coolgeek