Coolhaus and Black Girl Ventures Unite to Put the Fun in Funding

"All proceeds from Currency Cake will go toward creating a grant for Black and Brown women business owners for marketing, IP, and design needs," said BGV CEO Shelly Bell. "At Black Girl Ventures we work to create access to capital, capacity and community, and we are supporting and helping in the building of businesses that will affect generations to come."

Because only 0.27% of Black women receive venture capital, many founders rely on fundraising through family and friends, grants, and crowdfunding, which tend to cover operations and product development. Yet, one key component to a successful business that many of BGV's own entrepreneurs want help on is marketing. Currency Cake ice cream is here to move that dial.

"When we have big ideas for brands that can change the game, the next step is finding unique ways to communicate the message," said Coolhaus CEO Natasha Case. "It's so important that Black and Brown female founders have access to the capital and resources to make that possible. We are excited to see the funds from the grant very strategically support those elements of growing a company... which can often be unaffordable. We can't wait to see the amazing work that comes from funding BGV brands in this specific capacity."

Currency Cake will be available via ecommerce at https://cool.haus/collections/all, from the Coolhaus flagship scoop shop in Culver City, and via all on-demand delivery channels (Doordash, UberEats and Postmates). The pint retails for $11.

About Coolhaus:

Coolhaus is the leading women-owned ice cream business at grocery and a pioneer in dessert innovation and novelties with its thoughtfully crafted, super-premium and innovative ice cream and plant-based frozen desserts. Their social mission is to inspire the next generation of women and LGBTQ founders, entrepreneurs and creators of diverse backgrounds to feel empowered to turn their dreams into realities in an equitable environment.

About Black Girl Ventures:

Black Girl Ventures is an ecosystem of black and brown women creating access to social and financial capital together. BGV pledges to accelerate 100,000 Black and Brown women-identifying entrepreneurs by shifting the idea of community building from being viewed solely as a community service to a valid and viable business offering to ensure the development and growth of small businesses.

Contact:

Justine Goodiel

[email protected]

The Co-Op Agency

323-499-6640

SOURCE Coolhaus

Related Links

https://cool.haus/

