Cooling Bamboo Queen Size Comforter Bed Sets Debut on Amazon

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Down Under Bedding, a family-owned business dedicated to offering high-quality natural sleep solutions has recently announced the Amazon launch of its queen size comforter bed sets. This duvet is filled with 100% natural long strand bamboo fiber encased in an outer shell made of 100% viscose from bamboo. With grey piping design on the borders, this duvet offers a lavish look.

To find out more about this product, please visit https://www.amazon.com/DOWN-UNDER-Natural-Long-Strand-Oversized/dp/B01N4S7XX1 .

"We all love to sleep; it is vital to good health. A decent night's rest can make a positive impact on your entire day. Down Under Bedding has worked hard over the last 40 years to make every person's night blissful by providing them natural sleep solutions," said Tony Sagar, the spokesperson from Down Under Bedding.

The two-piece set from Down Under Bedding comes with a very convenient cotton storage bag that solves all storage-related issues. The duvet also comes with four corners and four side ties tabs to prevent shifting inside the cover. The duvet measures 90 inches X 90 inches and features a box-stitched design that maintains an even amount of thickness throughout the bamboo comforter by preventing the filling from shifting. On the side, there is also a small zippered opening.

One of the most exciting features of the product is its ability to absorb sweat. This duvet has excellent insulation and temperature regulation properties, making it extremely comfortable in all seasons. The duvet allows the human body to reach a comfortable sleeping temperature, ensuring that users remain cool in summer and hot in winter. The manufacturer mentions that proper care of the product is essential to prolong its life. To keep the fill evenly distributed in the long run, the duvet should be shaken and fluffed each morning. The manufacturer also suggests that users avoid washing and recommends only spot cleaning of the product.

Down Under Bedding was founded in 1989 to enhance people's lives with unique, natural and organic sleep products. Over the years, the company has grown into a market leader in alternative bedding products.



Recommending the company's cooling comforter, a satisfied user mentioned, "This duvet feels thin and weighty for how thin it is, but it's just as warm as the down duvet I had previously. It seems to keep your body at the perfect temperature, never hot, never cold. Also, I have allergies, and I no longer wake up in the morning sneezing like I did with the down duvet. My husband sleeps hot and is prone to night sweats. He hasn't had one since. The only downside is it's not fluffy, but it is perfect in every other way. Great buy! Speedy delivery! Quality item!"

To find out more about Down Under Bedding and its range of products, please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name: Mr. Tony Sagar

Contact Phone: 1 888 624 6484

Contact Email: [email protected]

About DOWN UNDER BEDDING

Everyone's sleep is unique & different. Down Under Bedding has a wide selection of natural alternative sleep solutions so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready for your day. Live better, sleep better.

