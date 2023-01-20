Cooling Tower Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.85 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cooling Tower Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cooling Tower Market" By Type (Evaporative Cooling Tower, Dry Cooling Tower, Hybrid Cooling Tower), By Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverages), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cooling Tower Market size was valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.85 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30808

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cooling Tower Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cooling Tower Market Overview

A cooling tower, as the name suggests, is used for cooling purposes as it discards extra or waste heat. Based on the type of air induction, there are two types of cooling towers: natural draft and induced draft cooling towers. Cooling towers either use water to cool the working fluid near wet-bulb air temperature or air to cool the working fluid near dry-bulb air temperature. Cooling towers come in various shapes and sizes, based on the consumer's needs. Large cooling towers such as Hyperboloid cooling towers are generally used in power generation units.

Due to the various applications of cooling towers in industries such as construction, air conditioning, manufacturing, and power generation, their demand is huge. Growing industrialization and urbanization have also increased the demand for advanced cooling towers such as HVACR systems, especially in the construction and manufacturing systems. In the coming future, the growing demand for cooling towers in developing countries and technological developments in the field are estimated to boost the market further.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cooling Tower Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cooling Tower Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are SPX Corporation, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Inc., Bell Cooling Tower, Brentwood Industries Inc., Enexio, Star Cooling Towers Private Ltd., SPIG S.p.A., Paharpur Cooling Towers, and Hamon & Cie International SA.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cooling Tower Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Cooling Tower Market, by Type

Evaporative Cooling Tower



Dry Cooling Tower



Hybrid Cooling Tower

Cooling Tower Market, by Application

Chemicals



Petrochemicals and oil & gas



HVACR



Food & beverages



Power generation



Others

Cooling Tower Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Thermal Management Market By Material Type (Adhesive Materials, Non-Adhesive Materials), By Device (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices), By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Servers And Data Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

HVAC Systems Market By Ventilation Equipment (Air Filter, Ventilation Fan), By Heating Equipment (Heat pumps, Furnaces), By Cooling Equipment (Chiller, Cooler), By Applications (Commercial, Residential), By Geography, And Forecast

District Cooling Market By Technology (Free cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chillers), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, And Forecast

Industrial Cooling System Market By Product (Evaporative Cooling System, Air Cooling System, Hybrid Cooling System, Water Cooling System), By Application (Power Generation, Industrial Manufacturing, Petrochemical Processing, Food Processing & Storage, Petroleum & Natural Gas Refining, Pharmaceuticals, Data Center), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 District Cooling Companies having positive environmental effect

Visualize Cooling Tower Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research