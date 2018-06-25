Cooling Towers - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by the following End Use Segments:

Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications

Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications

Chemical Industry

Other Applications

The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Heat Exchangers

A Rudimentary Overview

Cooling Towers

A Market Perspective

Impact of Economic Upheavals in Recent Past on Cooling Towers Market

A Retrospective Review

Market Hits a Low During 2007-2009 Economic Recession

Following an Encouraging Recovery in 2010, Market Growth Tempered Once Again During 2012 & 2013

Continued Lethargy in Global Economic Recovery Creates Soft Growth Patches in the Cooling Towers Market

Global Economy Continues to Tread On Egg Shells

Mixed Outlook for Cooling Towers Market as Slow But Encouraging Economic Recovery Presents Both Opportunities & Challenges

Outlook

Europe

The Traditional Revenue Contributor Reaching Market Maturity

Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Hotspot for Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Improvement in Non-Residential Construction Activity Boosts HVAC Deployments

Bodes Well for Cooling Towers Market

Steady Growth in Electricity Generation & Continued Reliance on Traditional Power Generation Creates Demand for Cooling Towers

Coal-Fired Power Generators Boost Cooling Towers Sales

Existing and Proposed Nuclear Reactors Augurs Well for Cooling Towers

Opportunity Indicators

Prolonged Decline in Oil Prices & Uncertain Exploration Investments Dampen the Demand Outlook in the Oil & Gas End- Use Sector

Chemical Industry Presents Mixed Outlook for Cooling Towers Demand

Petrochemical Industry too Offers Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Cooling Towers

Falling Agricultural Commodity & Oil Prices to Spur Growth in the Food Processing Industry & Benefit Demand for Cooling Towers

Steel Manufacturing

A Key End Use Market

Growing Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiency & Reducing Water Consumption Driving Demand for Cooling Towers in Key End-Use Industries

Environmental Norms Governing Key Industries Drive Demand for Cooling Towers

Replacements Demand on the Rise

Key Product Related Trends

While Open Circuit Cooling Towers Continue to Dominate the Market Closed Cooling Towers Gain Focus Due to their Water Saving Ability

Dry Cooling Towers Enjoy High Penetration Rates

Hybrid Cooling Towers Expand Presence

Field Erected Cooling Towers

Major Revenue Contributor

Round Bottle Cooling Towers in Vogue

Technology Developments & Product Innovations

Critical to Market Growth

Energy Efficiency & Eco-Friendliness: Buzzwords for Product Innovation

Automation Systems Makes In Roads

Modular Cooling Towers Gain Adoption at the Expense of Conventional Cooling Towers

Temporary Cooling Towers Makes the Cut

Portable Cooling Towers Gain Widespread Popularity

Electric Pulse Technology

An Alternative to Water Treatment Chemicals in Cooling Towers

Use of FRP as Structural Material for Cooling Tower Manufacturing Grows in Prominence

Competition

Manufacturers to Focus on Enhancing Customer Service Efforts as a Competitive Strategy

Key Challenges & Issues

Pricing Pressures Become Intense with Rising Competition from Alternative Technologies and Growing Presence of Low Cost Manufacturers

Air Cooled Condensers

A Major Threat for Cooling Towers

Gradual Shift Away from Traditional Coal-Fired and Nuclear Power Plants to Renewable Energy Projects

A Cause of Concern

Environmental Concerns Continue to Dog Cooling Towers Market

High Dependency on Water

A Major Issue for Cooling Towers in Some Markets

Long Lead Times and Lack of Labor

Key Challenges

Technical Issues & Maintenance Costs



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE INDUSTRY

Legionnaire's Disease

Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permits

New Source Review (NSR) Permits

Title V Operating Permits

NESHAP Regulations

Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Reports

Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA)

Environment Protection Agency (EPA)

Monitoring of Cooling Tower Performance



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

B&W Acquires SPIG

HAMON POLSKA Bags Natural Draft Cooling Tower Order

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd Agrees to Buy SPX' Dry Cooling Business

Researchers from the University of Queensland's Geothermal Energy Centre of Excellence Develop Modular Hybrid Cooling Tower

Baltimore Aircoil Company Releases a New Series 3000 Cooling Tower with ENDURADRIVE Fan System

Evapco Introduces New Cooling Tower -"AXS"

Triton Acquires GEA's Heat Exchangers Business

Evapco Introduces First-of-its-Kind CTI Cert. Cooling Tower

Conair Introduces Energy Efficient EarthSmart Adiabatic Cooling Towers

Ecolab Acquires Purate Business from AkzoNobel

MFRI Inc. Voices Intentions to Divest Subsidiary Company Thermal Care

J.D. Cousins Unveils EconoCool

Southern Cooling Towers Introduces Draft FRP CoolingTowers

Aggreko Introduces Portable Cooling Tower



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g829pn/cooling_towers?w=5



