Cooling Towers - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

The "Cooling Towers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by the following End Use Segments:
- Air Conditioning/HVAC Applications
- Heavy Industrial & Utility Applications
- Chemical Industry
- Other Applications
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (US)
- Baltimore Aircoil Company (USA)
- BERG Chilling Systems, Inc. (Canada)
- Brentwood Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. (USA)
- Cooling Tower Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Delta Cooling Towers, Inc. (USA)
- ENGIE Refrigeration GmbH (Germany)
- Evapco, Inc. (USA)
- Gactel Turnkey Projects Ltd (India)
- HAMON & CIE SA (Belgium)
- Ilmed Impianti Srl (Italy)
- Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)
- Liang Chi Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
- Mesan Cooling Tower Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- OK-Markovi Ltd. (Bulgaria)
- Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited (India)
- Ryowo Holding Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- SPX Corporation (USA)
- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc (USA)
- Star Cooling Towers LP (USA)
- Superchill Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Thermal Care, Inc (USA)
- Tower Tech, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Heat Exchangers
A Rudimentary Overview
Cooling Towers
A Market Perspective
Impact of Economic Upheavals in Recent Past on Cooling Towers Market
A Retrospective Review
Market Hits a Low During 2007-2009 Economic Recession
Following an Encouraging Recovery in 2010, Market Growth Tempered Once Again During 2012 & 2013
Continued Lethargy in Global Economic Recovery Creates Soft Growth Patches in the Cooling Towers Market
Global Economy Continues to Tread On Egg Shells
Mixed Outlook for Cooling Towers Market as Slow But Encouraging Economic Recovery Presents Both Opportunities & Challenges
Outlook
Europe
The Traditional Revenue Contributor Reaching Market Maturity
Asia-Pacific Continues to Remain Hotspot for Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Improvement in Non-Residential Construction Activity Boosts HVAC Deployments
Bodes Well for Cooling Towers Market
Steady Growth in Electricity Generation & Continued Reliance on Traditional Power Generation Creates Demand for Cooling Towers
Coal-Fired Power Generators Boost Cooling Towers Sales
Existing and Proposed Nuclear Reactors Augurs Well for Cooling Towers
Opportunity Indicators
Prolonged Decline in Oil Prices & Uncertain Exploration Investments Dampen the Demand Outlook in the Oil & Gas End- Use Sector
Chemical Industry Presents Mixed Outlook for Cooling Towers Demand
Petrochemical Industry too Offers Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Cooling Towers
Falling Agricultural Commodity & Oil Prices to Spur Growth in the Food Processing Industry & Benefit Demand for Cooling Towers
Steel Manufacturing
A Key End Use Market
Growing Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiency & Reducing Water Consumption Driving Demand for Cooling Towers in Key End-Use Industries
Environmental Norms Governing Key Industries Drive Demand for Cooling Towers
Replacements Demand on the Rise
Key Product Related Trends
While Open Circuit Cooling Towers Continue to Dominate the Market Closed Cooling Towers Gain Focus Due to their Water Saving Ability
Dry Cooling Towers Enjoy High Penetration Rates
Hybrid Cooling Towers Expand Presence
Field Erected Cooling Towers
Major Revenue Contributor
Round Bottle Cooling Towers in Vogue
Technology Developments & Product Innovations
Critical to Market Growth
Energy Efficiency & Eco-Friendliness: Buzzwords for Product Innovation
Automation Systems Makes In Roads
Modular Cooling Towers Gain Adoption at the Expense of Conventional Cooling Towers
Temporary Cooling Towers Makes the Cut
Portable Cooling Towers Gain Widespread Popularity
Electric Pulse Technology
An Alternative to Water Treatment Chemicals in Cooling Towers
Use of FRP as Structural Material for Cooling Tower Manufacturing Grows in Prominence
Competition
Manufacturers to Focus on Enhancing Customer Service Efforts as a Competitive Strategy
Key Challenges & Issues
Pricing Pressures Become Intense with Rising Competition from Alternative Technologies and Growing Presence of Low Cost Manufacturers
Air Cooled Condensers
A Major Threat for Cooling Towers
Gradual Shift Away from Traditional Coal-Fired and Nuclear Power Plants to Renewable Energy Projects
A Cause of Concern
Environmental Concerns Continue to Dog Cooling Towers Market
High Dependency on Water
A Major Issue for Cooling Towers in Some Markets
Long Lead Times and Lack of Labor
Key Challenges
Technical Issues & Maintenance Costs
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE INDUSTRY
Legionnaire's Disease
Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permits
New Source Review (NSR) Permits
Title V Operating Permits
NESHAP Regulations
Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) Reports
Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA)
Environment Protection Agency (EPA)
Monitoring of Cooling Tower Performance
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
B&W Acquires SPIG
HAMON POLSKA Bags Natural Draft Cooling Tower Order
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd Agrees to Buy SPX' Dry Cooling Business
Researchers from the University of Queensland's Geothermal Energy Centre of Excellence Develop Modular Hybrid Cooling Tower
Baltimore Aircoil Company Releases a New Series 3000 Cooling Tower with ENDURADRIVE Fan System
Evapco Introduces New Cooling Tower -"AXS"
Triton Acquires GEA's Heat Exchangers Business
Evapco Introduces First-of-its-Kind CTI Cert. Cooling Tower
Conair Introduces Energy Efficient EarthSmart Adiabatic Cooling Towers
Ecolab Acquires Purate Business from AkzoNobel
MFRI Inc. Voices Intentions to Divest Subsidiary Company Thermal Care
J.D. Cousins Unveils EconoCool
Southern Cooling Towers Introduces Draft FRP CoolingTowers
Aggreko Introduces Portable Cooling Tower
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 79)
- The United States (21)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (28)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Middle East (6)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g829pn/cooling_towers?w=5
