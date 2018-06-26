Coolist Disrupts Memory Foam Industry with Bio-Based Technology

Coolist is the only brand to possess certifications for a bio-based material in 3 countries and unions (USA, EU, Japan). This revolutionary sleep technology has evolved in Asia over a 20 year period, with a dedicated team of in-house research & development team, manufacturing researchers, and engineers. Coolist makes its debut with a line of specialized pillows - the BioLite, BioMate, and BioLux. Each pillow varies in firmness, size, and composition to fit the sleeper's height, sleep position, and softness preference. Each pillow also carries a 5 year warranty guaranteeing the quality of each product with proper care.

Coolist pillows are now available for purchase online at Coolist.com. Currently customers can take advantage of a promotional offer to purchase one pillow and get the second one free, now until supplies last. More information, including a brief survey to help customers discover their ideal pillow, can be found at Coolist.com

