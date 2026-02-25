CoolIT Systems Continues Rapid Growth as it Celebrates 25 Years

Since its founding in 2001, CoolIT has continued its technology leadership while massively expanding global production capacity to support the surging AI market

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolIT Systems, a 25-year pioneer in direct liquid cooling for high-density computing, said the company has increased global production capacity across its product lines at triple-digit rates over the past two years, while developing industry-leading technologies capable of cooling >4000 W AI chips and >500 kW AI server racks.

Today, CoolIT manufactures 100s of coolant distribution units (CDUs), 1,000s of rack manifolds and 10,000s of server coldplate loops per month. In 2026, CoolIT will continue to expand production in Canada, China and Vietnam, as well as launch several groundbreaking liquid-cooling products.

"With the insatiable demand for liquid-cooling to fuel AI deployments, expertise and speed matter," said Jason Waxman, CEO of CoolIT Systems. "CoolIT's decades of experience in liquid cooling at scale is the reason we're now providing gigawatt-level capacity to support the world's most demanding datacenter customers. This anniversary highlights CoolIT's leadership in delivering high-performance cooling solutions at scale for hyperscalers, OEMs and cloud providers."

The growth underscores the speed at which AI deployments are reshaping capital spending priorities across the data center industry, where operators are redesigning facilities around liquid-cooled architectures to support next-generation GPUs and AI accelerators.

"It's hard to believe the company I founded with 3 friends in a garage in Calgary over 25 years ago, has grown to become a global technology leader," said Brydon Gierl, Founder. "Today, I work in our Calgary Liquid Lab alongside PhDs and highly talented engineers to develop cooling technologies for future generations of high-density computer systems, while next door in our Starfield facility and across our other manufacturing sites in Asia, we produce our products at an unimaginable scale. When I look back at the journey, I cannot thank enough all the incredible people I've been involved with over these 25 years."

CoolIT's coldplates cool more than 5 million GPUs, CPUs, and AI accelerators, and its direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology is used in 7 of the top 10 supercomputers, including the #1 El Capitan system. Today, CoolIT partners with the world's top semiconductor companies and counts 4 of the top 5 server OEMs and 4 of the 5 hyperscalers as customers. In addition, CoolIT's Professional Services team designs and implements tailored solutions for each data center environment and compute load, backed by on-site support in over 80 countries worldwide.

