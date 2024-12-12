CoolIT Systems Continues to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

Appoints Scott Hudson as Vice President of Quality

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolIT Systems (CoolIT), the world's leader in liquid cooling systems for advanced computing, is continuing to invest in its manufacturing capabilities to support the surging demand for liquid cooling of AI systems. Along with a 25x capacity expansion in a new Calgary, Canada manufacturing facility, CoolIT recently hired Scott Hudson as Vice President of Quality to lead the company's development of world-class quality operations and systems.

"As the leader in direct liquid cooling for over two decades, our customers expect leading performance and reliability from CoolIT products," said CoolIT's COO Patrick McGinn. " Adding Scott as CoolIT's VP of Quality reinforces CoolIT's commitment to developing best-in-class quality standards for liquid cooling products."

Scott joins CoolIT from Celestica, where he led the company's global quality strategy for all business segments across over 30 sites. His career spans three decades of quality leadership roles in the worldwide computer hardware industry, overseeing multi-site operations in North America, Asia and Europe.

"Ensuring the culture of quality permeates all aspects of our business and our relationships with suppliers, customers, and technology partners is central to my mission, as well as CoolIT's continued leadership in liquid cooling," emphasized Scott.

CoolIT's end-to-end direct liquid cooling products are essential to operating current and future generations of AI data centers. The company's investments in manufacturing support the rapid build-out of production capacity to support the world's top AI cloud service providers and leading semiconductor and server manufacturers.

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding computing environments. A 23-year pioneer in liquid cooling for microprocessors, CoolIT's technology cools over 5 million GPUs and CPUs globally. In the AI, high-performance computing and enterprise data center markets, CoolIT partners with global processor and server design leaders to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for their leading-edge products. Through its modular direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. CoolIT also provides system design, installation and maintenance services in over 70 countries worldwide. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of accelerated and advanced computing.

For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/ and follow @CoolIT Systems on LinkedIn.

