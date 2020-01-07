Coolpad Announces Collaborative Partnership with Pixelworks

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad today announced a compelling new partnership with Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power efficient visual processing solutions. By incorporating Pixelworks technology, next-generation Coolpad devices will offer authentic, cinematic movie quality and spectacular HDR visuals. The first Coolpad product designed with this technology is planned to be released later this year.

"We are very pleased to partner with Pixelworks, a leading company in visual display and motion processing solutions," said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "Since the launch of Coolpad Dyno Smartwatch at CES 2019, Coolpad has brought to market a diverse portfolio of products designed for every member of the family. This partnership with Pixelworks will bring the best quality images and video to our new devices, without the hefty price tag, as we continue to drive innovation in areas like IoT, kids' technology, and other connected devices."

Coolpad will be launching the first of many products with Pixelworks in the coming year with features including:

High-Dynamic Range (HDR), upscaling for millions of Standard Definition video content online

Clear, life-like motion for videos

Richer, vibrant, and more accurate colors

As smartphones are the primary entertainment device for an increasing portion of the population, display experience is paramount for a mobile device to be successful. Pixelworks provides industry-leading video and motion processing technology that enables highly authentic viewing experiences across a wide variety of devices.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

Note: Pixelworks is a registered trademark of Pixelworks, Inc.

SOURCE Coolpad Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.coolpad.us

