Coolpad Announces it has Selected SafePath® by Smith Micro to Secure and Connect Family's Digital Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad, today announced it has selected SafePath® as the platform for its IoT and mobile devices. SafePath, an industry leading family digital lifestyle platform that delivers a connected experience inside and outside of the home, is offered by Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI), a leading developer of software that simplifies and enhances the mobile experience.

"Connected devices now make up a substantial part of our family life and it is essential that they are designed to keep us together," said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "We look forward to working with Smith Micro, to ensure that all our devices fit seamlessly into a secure ecosystem for each family."

Coolpad has already incorporated Smith Micro's SafePath technology into Tracker , establishing robust safety and seamless connection. Coolpad plans to continue leveraging this platform for future devices, including the next generation Tracker and Dyno™ 2 Smartwatch for kids.

"Smith Micro is pleased to be working with Coolpad to help mobile network operators offer a consumer solution that recognizes the widespread challenges facing today's family digital lifestyle," said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. "The need to keep families and all things they value – children, elderly relatives, cars, pets, bags, briefcases and more – connected and safe drives both demand and innovation for products that meet this need."

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

