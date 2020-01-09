Coolpad Partners with Borqs for Superior Connected Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad, today announced that it is working with Borqs Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: BRQS), a global leader in software and products for IoT providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. With Borqs, Coolpad will drive 5G product development and its adoption by global carriers.

"Coolpad is pleased to be partnering with Borqs to collaborate on bringing exceptional products to the US market," said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "Thanks to Borqs expertise in helping electronics company's deliver innovative end-to-end IoT solutions, we are excited to be joining together to bring exceptional products to our customers."

"We are pleased that Coolpad, world's leading smartphone manufacturer, has chosen to partner with Borqs Technologies for 5G product development primarily for the US mobile carrier market. Borqs has a proven record of enabling fast time to market devices with bleeding edge innovation for deployment on different carrier networks. Through this partnership, we not only bring leadership 5G products to market, but enable a unique, enhanced user experience. We thank Coolpad for this opportunity," said George Thangadurai, EVP and President of International Business for Borqs.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

About Borqs: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ: BRQS) is a global leader in software and products for IoT providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. BORQS designs, develops and provides turnkey solutions across device form factors such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, trackers, automotive in-vehicle infotainment and vertical application devices (for restaurants, payments, et al.). For more information, please visit the Borqs website (http://www.borqs.com).

