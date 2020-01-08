Coolpad Partners with THX to Elevate Audio Experiences

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad , today announced that it is working closely with THX , leader in the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics. Coolpad will equip devices with THX® Spatial Audio starting with new releases in 2020, offering true-to-life, 3D audio experience for movies, music, and games.

"THX is at the forefront of sound quality innovation and we are thrilled to be partnering with them as Coolpad continues its commitment to product excellence into 2020," said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "Our customers can expect exceptional audio with the mobile and connected devices we have coming out this year."

Benefits of this partnership include:

Simple rendering from stereo and multi-channel audio sources for a true surround sound experience

Immersive sound on mobile devices over stereo loudspeakers, as well as USB, Bluetooth, or 3.5mm headphones

Maximal acoustic performance, custom-tuned to each device's unique hardware architecture

With THX® Spatial Audio, Coolpad device users will benefit from three-dimensional audio immersion and can expect to see new devices featuring this technology in 2020.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the last thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events, and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn "THX Ltd"; Facebook "THX Ltd."

THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Coolpad Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://coolpad.us/

