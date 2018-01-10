Coolpad returned with four IDG prizes from 2018 CES

Coolpad, has been awarded major prizes at CES every year, returned with four major prizes this year with its excellent and fantastic products in markets all over the world. Coolpad was awarded the 2017-2018 Global Smart Phone Brands Top 20 Award and the 2017-2018 Global Smart Connected Devices Brands Top 20 Award and its 2017 flagship, COOL M7 was awarded the Best Fashion ID Design Award. Also its Dynobot dual-camera watch for children was awarded the Best Kid's Smart Watch Innovation Award of Technology.

Awarded the Best Fashion ID Design Award, COOL M7 is streamlined, elegant and beautiful, with an extreme, minimalistic shape. It is only 6.9mm thick with 3200mAh battery, weighting only 152g; its little body gives you new visual feeling. With this outstanding appearance, COOL M7 was popular with users and sold out very quickly off line.

Cool M7 offers a 12-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture, which makes the layering of background and subject more distinctive when photos are taken.

At China Mobile Worldwide Partner Conference 2017, Coolpad released its new children's watch brand, Dynobot, which enables 4G video calls with dual cameras in front and back, five-dimension positioning and six levels of security. The watch also supports Q&A with artificial intelligence, by which children can talk to the watch. Dynobot is Coolpad's first step into the field of artificial intelligence. In the future, Coolpad will commit itself to be the leader of AI operating system and terminal companies. Meanwhile, Coolpad also will create four platforms of health, education, entertainment and social based on AI. It will create a private cloud for each user so that their mobile phone knows them and provides them with better operating experience.

Coolpad is very attached to tech innovation and it has obtained more than 10,000 patents in 24 years since its foundation. Dynobot dual-camera video-talking watch for children, which was awarded the Best Kid's Smart Watch Innovation Award of Technology, was the powerful example of this.

Coolpad has also arranged itself for the era of 5G by submitting more than 600 patents in 5G, among which there are more than 300 authorized inventions. In the future, Coolpad will integrate its resources based on 5G technologies to achieve the internet of things and improve the interaction speed of mobile phones with intelligent home appliances. Coolpad will stick to its strategy of making premium products to release more flagships equipped with cutting-edge AI techs and peripheral intelligent hardware products.

