Coolpad Works with Qualcomm to Advance 5G

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad , today announced that it is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to build out its 5G device offerings. With a strong commitment to the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765 5G Mobile Platform, Coolpad is building out a research and design team with 5G testing equipment that will power next-generation products.

"Qualcomm Technologies is a clear leader in 5G technology, and we are excited to be working with them as we continue our product innovation," said Steve Cistulli, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "Coolpad has made a significant investment in the technology needed to deliver affordable 5G mobile and IoT devices to our family-focused customers. We look forward to releasing our newest 5G products in 2020."

By developing cost-effective 5G offerings, Coolpad will provide entirely new connected experiences that will improve how we communicate - making connections faster, more reliable and more immersive. As a part of this collaboration, Coolpad will utilize the Snapdragon 765 5G Mobile Platform.

This announcement comes as Coolpad shows a sneak peek of its first 5G device at CES . In addition to partnerships with Pixelworks and Smith Micro, this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies shows the continued investment Coolpad is making in the US connected device market and dedication to furthering technology that connects families.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Coolpad Technologies Inc.

