COOLPO releases revolutionary All-in-One 360° 4K intelligence conference solution

Announcing an intelligence conference product studded with the newest artificial intelligence features enabling both visual and audio detection, PANA includes an exceptional 4K resolution 360° camera coupled with 4 smart microphones, and an all-surrounded speaker. This portable device makes it easy for teams to work together wherever they are by creating an immersive conference environment everywhere.

Suffered from disconnected video calls, limited visual angle of laptop camera, remote teams often fail to run online meetings smoothly. Best suited for collaborative spaces of up to 15 people, PANA goes ahead to capture crystal clear images of facial expressions and body language of meeting participants, to eliminate information loss brought by traditional online meeting devices. PANA lets users see and hear everything, makes them feel like they are in the same meeting room. In addition, speaker highlight function allows participants to better focus in the meeting.

Weighted about 2.6lbs with compact design, the AI Huddle PANA is portable for a variety of occasions, allows users to set up their intelligent conference room at any places. PANA is embedded with noise reduction technology, together with 4 smart microphones that can cover an expanse of 15 feet and a 75 x 120mm, 360˚ speaker, the voice quality and volume produced by PANA is incredible. So the person on the other end of the line doesn't need to endure unnecessary noise that can often hinder video chats when using a speakerphone.

One amazing feature of the device is the interaction logic. It is reasonable and transparent; One screen for one person, two-screen for two people, and a maximum of three screens for more than three people. Each screen judges whether to capture multiple people on the same screen at the same time according to the closeness of the participants. If more than one person sits close together, it will display that amount of people on the same screen. The device is placed on the table, which can clearly show the facial expressions and body language of each participant. PANA can be powered using the supplied power cable.

Unlike the traditional huddle room camera, which has a complicated hardware and software installation process. With the optimized AI integrated huddle PANA, users do not need to install any software and driver.

Plus its universal compatibility with leading video conference platforms such as Zoom, Google Hangout, Webex, etc., and ease of use with simple USB plug-and-play, PANA would be the best cost-effective choice for remote workers that require high-quality online conference meetings.

Conclusively, with all excellent functions in one device, Coolpo brings the video conferencing game to a whole new level at a purse-friendly price, which is great progress that makes innovative technology reachable for the general public.

SOURCE COOLPO