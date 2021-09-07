CoolpoTools Upgrades Software for PANA Smart Video Conferencing Camera to Fulfill Hybrid Working Needs

CoolpoTools is an application that allows for much easier use of the Coolpo AI Huddle PANA smart camera. The app has been upgraded so people can work with the camera in an improved way. The addition of Picture Mode enables users to choose a preferred layout instead of the Auto layout. The Display Settings included with the upgraded CoolpoTools app provide the ability to adjust the camera's Brightness, Color Balance, Contrast, and Saturation settings. The Picture Customization feature can be used to lock onto a certain area of the screen by using CoolpoTools. This is most suitable for presenters who can set the PANA to have a dedicated frame focused just on them. The Block Screen module can be used to block portions that are not needed to be displayed on the screen.

Coolpo AI Huddle PANA Features

The PANA smart video conferencing camera features 4 built-in microphones, a camera, and a surround speaker bundled into one single device. The 360-degree lens displays the whole room, while the four microphones automatically pick up the voices of all participants within 15 feet. The camera provides support for 4K, FHD, and HD video calling including the ability to track and focus people according to their voices and movements and offers full view and split-screen functionality, which enables users to communicate more effectively. The PANA is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Hangouts, Cisco, WebEx, among many others. The upgraded CoolpoTools software is available for download from the company's support page and the PANA is available to buy on Amazon at a discounted price. Coolpo will regularly throw in several offers including flat discounts using Amazon Clip Coupons.

Ray, CEO of Coolpo commented, "With steep increases in COVID-19 cases around the world, people have been safely working from home (WFH) in comfort and using a relatively new concept known as hybrid working, so we have addressed this by upgrading the CoolpoTools software to fulfill these growing WFH requirements. The upgraded tool can help people to experience hybrid conferences online in a more intuitive way. With Zoom, Google Meet, and Skype taking over from physical conference rooms and with students and IT professionals working from home, sometimes for a few days a week, the importance of a premium camera for video conferencing purposes has emerged rapidly. Going forward, people will not be able to avoid using video conferencing apps because the threat of the pandemic will be around for a long time. Therefore, a premium camera such as Coolpo AI Huddle PANA should be deployed along with video conferencing apps so colleagues can view each other with clarity and comfort. Coolpo is committed to the ongoing release of premium products and software apps with trending features."

The Coolpo AI Huddle PANA will transform the way people work daily. The impressive 360-degree video coupled with crisp and clear surround sound audio will surely help professionals perform their daily tasks not only efficiently but also effectively. Imagine a situation where connectivity drops or videos lag for a long time. This would definitely affect businesses as online meetings and conferences are usually the only option. PANA's lag-free environment can help enterprises to complete their tasks and goals and the presence of Coolpo AI Huddle PANA alongside the newly upgraded CoolpoTools can be a launching pad to achieving continued success.

