CoolSculpting® And Kristin Davis Partner To Overcome Denim Denial Blues

"I'm excited to partner with CoolSculpting and help to banish Denim Denial. Jeans are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and every woman wants to look great in them," said Davis. "I love that CoolSculpting is a non-surgical treatment that targets and eliminates fat and takes as little as 35 minutes with little to no downtime."

Davis will share her personal Denim Denial story on her social media channels and discuss her CoolSculpting® experience at an event in New York City on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, where she will join New York-based CoolSculpting provider Laura Dyer, MSHS, PA-C, to educate attendees on the proven science behind the more than 7 million CoolSculpting® treatments worldwide1.

"We are honored to partner with Kristin Davis for our Denim Denial program this fall and have her share her personal CoolSculpting® journey," said Brent Hauser, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Body Contouring, Allergan. "With the help of Kristin Davis, CoolSculpting® is setting out to educate women about freezing away fat and solve the universal struggle that we all face at one point or another, Denim Denial."

Consumers can share their own Denim Denial stories on social media using #DenimDenial and #COOLnotcool.

About the CoolSculpting® Treatment

CoolSculpting® is a non-surgical, clinically proven treatment that selectively reduces unwanted fat using a patented cooling technology. Cleared by the FDA, CoolSculpting® works by gently cooling targeted fat cells in the body to induce a natural, controlled elimination of fat cells without affecting surrounding tissue, and the treated fat cells are gone for good. In 2018, CoolSculpting® was recognized for the fifth consecutive year by NewBeauty as a Choice Award winner. Millions of CoolSculpting treatments have been performed in more than 80 countries. CoolSculpting® is available through a network of CoolSculpting® Centers worldwide. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic specialists that offer CoolSculpting® can be found at www.coolsculpting.com.

In the U.S., the CoolSculpting® procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental and submandibular areas, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll) and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments.

During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental area treatment. Rare side effects may also occur. The CoolSculpting® procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolSculpting® procedure if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria. The CoolSculpting® procedure is not a treatment for obesity. Please see full Important Safety Information for additional information.

