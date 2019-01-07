CoolSculpting® and Sonja Morgan Partner To Get Real About Self-Care

In her partnership with CoolSculpting, Morgan will share her self-care tips and her own personal CoolSculpting story. As the brand's latest spokesperson, Morgan will appear in marketing materials, digital advertising and on CoolSculpting social channels, as well as participate in public relations activities. A U.S. sweepstakes, offering consumers the chance to win a free treatment, and new television ad will coincide with the start of the partnership in January 2019.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with CoolSculpting and to talk honestly about taking the time to care for oneself," said Morgan. "I'm proud of the body I have at my age, and I work hard to stay active and healthy. But sometimes, one may want a little extra help – for me, CoolSculpting is the perfect complement to my existing self-care routine! It helps me look good on-and-off camera."

Through various media channels and at an in-person event in New York City on March 20, Morgan will share her self-care journey with fans and discuss her top beauty and wellness tips – from how she preps for red carpet moments in her own life to how she battles bikini denial. She'll be joined by dermatologist Dr. Daniel Belkin of Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York to educate attendees on the proven science behind the more than 7 million CoolSculpting treatments worldwide1.

"We're incredibly excited to have Sonja Morgan as the face of our 'Let's Get Real About Self-Care' program," said Brent Hauser, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Body Contouring, Allergan. "Patients want to understand every detail of CoolSculpting – how the treatment feels, what results to expect, and more. With Sonja's help, CoolSculpting will educate women about freezing away stubborn fat and the value of self-care."

About the CoolSculpting Treatment

CoolSculpting is a non-surgical, clinically proven treatment that selectively reduces unwanted fat using a patented cooling technology. Cleared by the FDA, CoolSculpting works by gently cooling targeted fat cells in the body to induce a natural, controlled elimination of fat cells without affecting surrounding tissue, and the treated fat cells are gone for good. In 2018, CoolSculpting was recognized for the fifth consecutive year by NewBeauty as a Choice Award winner. Millions of CoolSculpting treatments have been performed in more than 80 countries. CoolSculpting is available through a network of CoolSculpting Centers worldwide. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic specialists that offer CoolSculpting can be found at www.coolsculpting.com.

In the U.S., the CoolSculpting procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental and submandibular areas, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll) and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments.

During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental area treatment. Rare side effects may also occur. The CoolSculpting procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolSculpting procedure if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria. The CoolSculpting procedure is not a treatment for obesity. Please see full Important Safety Information for additional information.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Allergan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2018. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

