Coolsculpting: Elias Dermatology Offers Non-Invasive Fat-Reducing Procedure

"CoolSculpting is available for both men and women who wish to eliminate difficult fat from various areas of the body. This procedure is able to remove fat from the belly and love handles, inner or outer thighs, under the chin, the back, knees, upper arms, bra fat, saddle bags banana rolls amongst many other locations," said Matthew Elias, a founding Partner of Elias Dermatology.

The ideal candidate is usually within 30 pounds of their goal weight, and is seeking a healthy lifestyle.

"CoolSculpting works by safely delivering precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin. Treated fat cells are crystallized (frozen), and eliminated for good," said a Coolsculpting representative.

"Absolutely works. Efficacy is there and so are our results. 3 months and 6 days (up 5 lbs from not watching my diet) and still down 1 pant size with an incredible visible reduction in the fat layer. Lost volume and sculpted both abs and flanks," said Jessica M., a Coolsculpting patient.

Elias Dermatology is one of the only locations in South Florida that offers Dual-Sculpting. They can treat with two machines at once allowing you to treat multiple areas at once, cutting treatment times in half.

If you have any questions about CoolSculpting, feel free to contact us today. We perform this treatment both in our Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines locations. Let us help you achieve your ideal body image now.

Dr. Matthew Elias and Dr. Merrick Elias are experienced in medical and cosmetic treatments for both men and women, utilizing a pain-free approach to ensure that patients receive the best results with the highest level of comfort. Elias Dermatology is at the forefront in the treatment and prevention of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails, providing the highest quality care for patients.

