Cooltrax partners with Velociti to provide turn-key deployment solutions

As a result of the partnership, Cooltrax customers will now have access to Velociti's vast network of experienced and qualified mobile technicians nationwide. Cooltrax will also offer Velociti's industry leading VelociCare post-deployment support program as a bundled or independent program to all customers.

Cooltrax recognizes shippers and transportation providers face growing scrutiny in ensuring that product temperatures are maintained and monitored throughout the entire cold chain process. The Cooltrax suite of products deliver a holistic view of their in-transit operating environment which can include monitoring product-level temperatures and reefer telemetry data. Their solutions monitor all performance aspects of refrigerator units, delivering independent temperature monitoring using combined telemetry and wireless technologies. Cooltrax solutions monitor the temperature in real time in fleets and cold storage warehouses, retail and food-service refrigeration units and other climate controlled facilities using wireless tags and readers. For cold chain fleets, as well as fixed assets, it's imperative to have up-to-date information on temperature, location and functionality to avoid possible food safety issues and the loss of product due to spoiling.

With the recent romaine lettuce bacteria outbreaks in the news and the last deadline for the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act going into effect recently, it's more important than ever for fleets to ensure refrigeration is at optimal performance.

"We provide real-time, exception-based temperature reporting to ensure the highest level of integrity and compliance for our customers' cold chain and food safety," said Mike Sharpe, president of Cooltrax Americas. "We understand the critical nature of this technology, so partnering with Velociti to provide proper implementation and on-going support was a logical progression for us to ensure a robust solution for our customers."

"It's not just the possibility of fines our clients seek to avoid but also consumer safety, chain of custody and temperature control visibility that potentially put them at risk when technology fails," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. "Technology is great when it's working, which is the majority of the time. But all technology at some point in its lifecycle will have issues arise. Making sure it's implemented properly from the start and its performance is monitored is key for any technology investment…especially when people's health is at risk when it fails. That's why we are excited to partner with Cooltrax."

About Cooltrax

Cooltrax brings unique value and confidence to its customers by providing comprehensive wireless temperature monitoring, GPS-based asset tracking, and web-enabled business intelligence tools to better manage and control the physical quality and informational integrity of their cold chain operations. For additional information, please visit the Cooltrax website at www.cooltrax.com or call toll free (877) 667-6868.

About Velociti

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services, specializing in the installation & service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information visit www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

