CoolUtils File Converter Adds Support For New Document And Mail Formats In Latest Platform Update

CoolUtils expands its desktop and online conversion tools, enabling batch file processing across 200-plus formats with no subscription required.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolUtils file converter announces an updated suite of file conversion tools, extending format support and batch processing capabilities for Windows users and online visitors worldwide.

For over 20 years, CoolUtils has provided professionals and individuals with reliable tools to convert PDF, images, audio, documents, and email files — without cloud dependency, subscription locks, or data privacy concerns.

"People are tired of uploading sensitive files to unknown servers just to convert a document," said CoolUtils. "Our tools run locally, process files in bulk, and do exactly what they promise — nothing more."

The updated lineup includes Total PDF Converter, Total Doc Converter, Total Mail Converter, and 15-plus additional standalone tools. Key capabilities include batch conversion of hundreds of files simultaneously, command-line support for automation workflows, and one-time licensing with no recurring fees.

CoolUtils is a software developer specializing in file conversion tools for documents, images, audio, and email. With 20+ years on the market and 15-plus dedicated converters, CoolUtils serves individuals and businesses seeking reliable, locally-run conversion without subscriptions or cloud uploads.

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SOURCE CoolUtils