CoolUtils Releases New Total Outlook Converter Pro That Turns Outlook Emails Into Optimized For The Web PDF Files

MOSCOW, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no shortage of good reasons why a person would want to convert their Outlook emails plus and attachments into high-quality PDF files. Leading the way in delivering a way to meet that need, CoolUtilis.com has offered the very functional and affordable, easy-to-use solution in Total Outlook Converter Pro, a software that solves this problem quite elegantly. In exciting news, the company recently announced that Total Outlook Converter Pro now has been upgraded to include a special "Optimized for Web" mode, where converted files can be seen and proofread in a web browser without delay to make sure a project is being executed successfully.

Total Outlook Converter

"While many clients use Total Outlook Converter Pro to backup their emails, we have released the update to make them see the resulting PDFs faster," says CoolUtils Senior Developer Olaf Brisman.

In addition to being able to convert Outlook emails to PDF files, the option also exists to convert them to DOC, RTF, TXT, HTML, and TIFF files depending on the user's needs. Emails can be processed in batches. This Windows software has become a very popular choice with a wide range of different businesses and organizations, including legal firms to prepare emails for e-discovery or litigation. Watermarks, batch or case numbers and other options round out the ability of the software to get the job done and prove its worth.

Total Outlook Converter Pro from CoolUtils is a very reliable choice for those who would like to save accurate archives of their own email history for future reference and when saved as a PDF the files do not need anything Outlook mail related to open. The company is so confident in Total Outlook Converter Pro's usefulness and value it is being offered in a free 30-day trial version so users can experience it first hand before making a purchase.

For more information on the software and to download be sure to visit https://www.coolutils.com/TotalOutlookConverterPro.

Contact:

Olga Lapshinova

Managing Director

+1 (855) 418-2323

208183@email4pr.com

https://www.coolutils.com

SOURCE CoolUtils

Related Links

https://www.coolutils.com

