CoolUtils.com Offers Groundbreaking Email Search App: Sort Through Thousands of Emails in Seconds

MOSCOW, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolUtils.com (https://www.coolutils.com/MailTerrier) announced the launch of its latest utility app, Mail Terrier, which can search through endless folders of emails in seconds, using only one keyword, phrase or a combination of either. Mail Terrier can even search through emails received from multiple programs (Outlook, Yahoo, Gmail, Thunderbird, etc.) and is far more focused than usual in-built email search software.

Mail Terrier was developed to search through the bodies of emails, from multiple programs, and then organize those search results into an easy to see list. Mail Terrier finds the right email even if it has to sift through thousands of particular documents. The app is especially useful for legal firms or police and investigators, both of whom often comb through a large volume of material from a variety of programs in search of a particular piece of information or evidence.

Users can set the exact folder through which to search or instruct Mail Terrier to scan through an entire computer for all email-related files; this is an especially useful feature for investigators and police. The search algorithm can handle a variety of file types: MSG, EML, MIM, EMLX, PST and MBOX files, sorting through gigabytes of data if needed to find the correct files. Once the initial search is completed, users can then ask Mail Terrier to search again within all found files or through a selected destination.

Users generally select one word or a phrase to direct Mail Terrier, but it is equally capable of searching for a complex series of words or a specific sentence. For example: the app can find an email containing the words "house" and "buyer" in the body, if there are less than two other words in between the searched terms. But the Mail Terrier could also search for the specific phrase: "blue house with no buyer." Mail Terrier can also be asked to exclude words from a search.

The Mail Terrier makes a list of found emails and offers the user a quick preview. Users can open each message with a double click, print out selected emails or save them in PDF, TEXT, TIFF, EML or MSG formats. The Mail Terrier can also export the list of results to a PDF, XLS or DOC file.

"As the developer of the popular Total Mail Converter, we soon received numerous requests to provide an additional option that allowed for searching within emails. It was such a great addition to our app lineup that we thought it was worth a new product — so our coding team went to work. The initial feedback from our clients has already indicated that Mail Terrier is a life saver. We're thrilled to offer it as a free trial download," CoolUtils Managing Director Olga Lapshinova said.

Mail Terrier works fast and although it takes some time to scan all folders in the initial search, once that is complete, the second scan is lightning fast. Mail Terrier also stores all searches conducted, saving them under a history tab, thus reducing the time needed to make future related searches.

Mail Terrier is offered as a 30-day-free-trial download for those who wish to compare it to their current email search software. For those ready to purchase: the home license is $69.90, while a commercial license is an affordable $89.90.

CoolUtils.com specializes in producing multimedia conversion software and has been creating award-winning products for well over 15 years. The company's apps provide support for converting over 1,400 different file formats, giving users the freedom to work with any file type. CoolUtils offers powerful tools with flexible settings. Learn more about their innovative conversion software at Coolutils.com.

