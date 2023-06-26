Coombs Family Farms Goes Solar

News provided by

Coombs Family Farms

26 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

Seventh-Generation Leader in Pure and Organic Maple Installs More Than 1,200 Solar Panels to Generate Over 760,00 kWH Annually, Covering 75 Percent of Annual Electric Needs

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coombs Family Farms, a seventh-generation producer of pure and organic maple and the number one organic maple brand, today announced it has completed the transition to 1,200 solar panels on the rooftops of its production facility for final grid interconnection to a 500 kW AC system. Annually, the system is expected to generate over 760,000 kWh, or roughly enough energy to provide 105 homes with electricity per year. The energy will cover more than 75 percent of Coombs Family Farms' annual electric needs for production.

"Environmental stewardship and sustainable forestry have been guiding principles at Coombs Family Farms since the 1800's," said Arnold Coombs, seventh-generation sugarmaker and head of marketing at Coombs Family Farms. "The addition of solar energy is consistent with our values and will help us attain environmental sustainability goals essential to future generations," continued Coombs.

Coombs Family Farms produces and packs 100 percent pure and organic maple on 4,500 acres on the Connecticut River at its production facility at Bascom Maple Farms in Acworth, New Hampshire. By adding clean energy to the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative grid through the solar installation, the new system offsets 541 metric tons of CO2, or the equivalent of taking 116 cars off the road. 

Coombs Family Farms tapped Norwich Solar, a division of Norwich Technologies, as its clean technology partner to lead the project.

In addition to its recent solar installation, Coombs Family Farms has now conserved more than 4,500 acres as farm and forest land. Other sustainable forestry efforts at Coombs Family Farms include health spouts to reduce the impact on maple trees, vacuum tubing to add efficiency, and reverse osmosis to reduce carbon footprint.

"The family adage that has guided us for seven generations endures: do right by the forest, and it will do right by you," continued Coombs. "In conserving this beautiful land that's what we have done and what we will continue to do."

About Coombs Family Farms
For seven generations, Coombs Family Farms has produced great-tasting, 100 percent pure and organic maple syrup. In addition to producing its own maple, Coombs Family Farms sources maple from over 3,000 small family farms that share a commitment to quality, environmental stewardship, and sustainable forestry management. As the number one organic maple brand in the country, Coombs Family Farms takes pride in working with farmers throughout the northeast to help them expand their production of maple syrup, maple sugar, maple candy and maple butter. For further information visit www.coombsfamilyfarms.com. Coombs Family Farms is also on Instagram @coombsmaple and Facebook www.facebook.com/GetRealMaple.

SOURCE Coombs Family Farms

