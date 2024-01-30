Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy Unite to Create the Ultimate Bedding Duo

News provided by

Coop Sleep Goods

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

With a shared mission to help people everywhere achieve better sleep, Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy endeavor to continue to create a customizable sleep oasis.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders of innovation in the bedding industry, Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy, have officially merged, combining expertise to redefine the landscape of luxury bedding. The merger is set to create a growing powerhouse in the sleep industry, offering consumers unparalleled comfort and innovation.

The union of Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy brings together two brands known for constant innovation, a commitment to quality, and a shared passion for individualized sleep experiences. The merger offers one seamless destination for consumers to develop their perfect sleep sanctuary with Coop's personalized adjustable pillow and bedding options, and Comphy's luxuriously soft yet durable linens. 196 products will be available on CoopSleepGoods.com.

"We've prioritized improving sleep for everyone from the very beginning," said Kevin Chon and Jin Chon, Co-Founders of Coop Sleep Goods. "We found a partner in Comphy that shared the same core values and belief that you there should be no compromise when creating quality sleep goods. Comphy has always put its customer first and we are excited to partner with them in the effort to bring the best possible sleep to everyone."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Coop Sleep Goods, with a shared mission to provide optimized sleep experiences," sad Mia Richardson, Founder of Comphy. "This is the beginning of an exciting journey to bring high quality spa linens into more homes."

Key Highlights of the Merger:

  1. Expanded Product Line: Consumers can expect the same quality that Coop and Comphy are known for, with additional offerings currently under development to provide even more options for customized sleep.

  2. Enhanced Customer Experience: Coop and Comphy aim to bring the same customer satisfaction, enhanced online shopping experience and personalized customer support, seamlessly integrating their standards of building long-lasting customer relationships.

  3. Commitment to Sustainability: Both Coop and Comphy share a commitment to sustainability. For Coop, all products meet the OEKO-TEX, CetiPUR-US, and GREENGAURD Gold certifications, while Comphy linens use less energy than any alternative and are recyclable.

About Coop Sleep Goods
Coop is an innovation-driven home-goods company – a fast-growing direct-to-consumer home-goods brand that designs and markets adjustable memory-foam pillows and other bedding accessories, which are sold through the company's website and various e-commerce marketplaces. Further information on Coop can be found at CoopSleepGoods.com.

About Comphy
Founded by Mia Richardson, Comphy has been the leading manufacturer of microfiber sheets and bedding sets. Featured in 97% of Forbes 5-Star rated resorts and spas, Comphy products were developed with the spa in mind and offer the best in durability, sustainability, design and quality.

SOURCE Coop Sleep Goods

Also from this source

Coop Sleep Goods Original Pillow Tops Consumer Reports' Best Pillows of 2024

Coop Sleep Goods Original Pillow Tops Consumer Reports' Best Pillows of 2024

Coop Sleep Goods, a leader in the sleep industry, has once again been recognized for its innovation, as the company proudly shares that it has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.