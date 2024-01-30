Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy Unite to Create the Ultimate Bedding Duo

With a shared mission to help people everywhere achieve better sleep, Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy endeavor to continue to create a customizable sleep oasis.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders of innovation in the bedding industry, Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy, have officially merged, combining expertise to redefine the landscape of luxury bedding. The merger is set to create a growing powerhouse in the sleep industry, offering consumers unparalleled comfort and innovation.

The union of Coop Sleep Goods and Comphy brings together two brands known for constant innovation, a commitment to quality, and a shared passion for individualized sleep experiences. The merger offers one seamless destination for consumers to develop their perfect sleep sanctuary with Coop's personalized adjustable pillow and bedding options, and Comphy's luxuriously soft yet durable linens. 196 products will be available on CoopSleepGoods.com.

"We've prioritized improving sleep for everyone from the very beginning," said Kevin Chon and Jin Chon, Co-Founders of Coop Sleep Goods. "We found a partner in Comphy that shared the same core values and belief that you there should be no compromise when creating quality sleep goods. Comphy has always put its customer first and we are excited to partner with them in the effort to bring the best possible sleep to everyone."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Coop Sleep Goods, with a shared mission to provide optimized sleep experiences," sad Mia Richardson, Founder of Comphy. "This is the beginning of an exciting journey to bring high quality spa linens into more homes."

Key Highlights of the Merger:

Expanded Product Line: Consumers can expect the same quality that Coop and Comphy are known for, with additional offerings currently under development to provide even more options for customized sleep.



Enhanced Customer Experience: Coop and Comphy aim to bring the same customer satisfaction, enhanced online shopping experience and personalized customer support, seamlessly integrating their standards of building long-lasting customer relationships.



Commitment to Sustainability: Both Coop and Comphy share a commitment to sustainability. For Coop, all products meet the OEKO-TEX, CetiPUR-US, and GREENGAURD Gold certifications, while Comphy linens use less energy than any alternative and are recyclable.

About Coop Sleep Goods

Coop is an innovation-driven home-goods company – a fast-growing direct-to-consumer home-goods brand that designs and markets adjustable memory-foam pillows and other bedding accessories, which are sold through the company's website and various e-commerce marketplaces. Further information on Coop can be found at CoopSleepGoods.com.

About Comphy

Founded by Mia Richardson, Comphy has been the leading manufacturer of microfiber sheets and bedding sets. Featured in 97% of Forbes 5-Star rated resorts and spas, Comphy products were developed with the spa in mind and offer the best in durability, sustainability, design and quality.

