Coop Sleep Goods Original Pillow Tops Consumer Reports' Best Pillows of 2024

The Original Pillow clinches the top slot for the fifth consecutive year.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coop Sleep Goods, a leader in the sleep industry, has once again been recognized for its innovation, as the company proudly shares that it has been awarded the Top-Rated selection on Consumer Reports' Best Pillows of 2024.

Coop's Original Pillow has been recognized as Consumer Reports' top-rated pillow for five consecutive years, further solidifying Coop's position as a trailblazer in the bedding industry. The Original Pillow is 100% adjustable, allowing every unique sleeper the ability to add or remove fill to customize their comfort and support.

"At Coop Sleep Goods, we are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Consumer Reports for The fifth year in a row," said Kevin Chon, Co-Founder, Coop Sleep Goods. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality sleep products to our customers."

The product that started it all, the Original Pillow was created with the understanding that no two people sleep the same. The pillow offers a proprietary Oomph filling made of crosscut, virgin memory foam and microfiber to prevent clumping – with a fully adjustable design that allows consumers to add or remove fill to create the loft that suits their needs. The pillow is machine washable, hypoallergenic and non-toxic.

Coop offers a wide range of adjustable pillows and bedding options, allowing all consumers the ability to personalize their sleep.

About Coop Sleep Goods

Coop is an innovation-driven home-goods company – a fast-growing direct-to-consumer home-goods brand that designs and markets adjustable memory-foam pillows and other bedding accessories, which are sold through the company's website and various e-commerce marketplaces. Further information on Coop can be found at CoopSleepGoods.com.

