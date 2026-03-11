COOPABLE and Lotlinx Partner to Automate Manufacturer Co-Op Funding for Dealers in Order to Move the Metal

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COOPABLE and Lotlinx today announced a new partnership that enables dealers to leverage COOPABLE's service to apply eligible manufacturer co-op funds toward their Lotlinx solutions, helping get inventory in front of buyers faster and in turn accelerating vehicle sales.

Through the partnership, COOPABLE will fully manage co-op approvals, claim submissions, compliance documentation, and reimbursement tracking, eliminating the manual approvals, documentation gathering, and tracking typically required to access OEM co-op funds.

For dealers, the experience will feel turnkey. They will still be able to leverage Lotlinx's state-of-the-art machine learning and data intelligence to predict and act on inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies, but they will not need to gather supporting documentation, submit proof of performance, or track reimbursement status. Approved funds will flow through standard OEM reimbursement channels, allowing dealers to activate Lotlinx campaigns while COOPABLE manages the compliance and submissions behind the scenes.

"The co-op process can be time-consuming and nuanced, especially across different OEM programs," said Mark W. Baruth, CEO of COOPABLE. "Our partnership with Lotlinx removes that burden from the dealership. COOPABLE handles the approvals, submissions, and compliance on the dealer's behalf."

While Lotlinx already participates in turnkey co-op programs with select manufacturers, the partnership expands co-op accessibility to brands where dealers must manage documentation and submissions themselves. This is expected to be particularly meaningful for dealers who have had difficulty securing co-op approval for certain vendors under their OEM marketing guidelines. As a result of the partnership, all Lotlinx dealers will be able to use COOPABLE to submit VIN-specific digital spend.

"At Lotlinx, we're focused on helping dealers move inventory efficiently," said Kerri Wise, Chief Marketing Officer, Lotlinx. "Making co-op easier to access is a practical way to support our clients and remove friction from their VIN targeting efforts. Co-op dollars are available, and with this partnership, it makes it faster and easier for our clients than ever!"

The partnership went live on March 1, 2026, and COOPABLE is currently onboarding participating Lotlinx dealers.

About COOPABLE

COOPABLE is a Lexington, Kentucky-based co-op management company dedicated to helping dealerships uncover and claim their full manufacturer co-op marketing funds. COOPABLE is the industry's only company focused on the optimization and utilization of co-op funds—they handle pre-approvals, claim submissions, compliance documentation, and reporting so dealer teams can focus on operations while maximizing available reimbursements.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry's leading VIN performance platform. Purpose-built for dealers, Lotlinx uses advanced AI and the industry's most robust VIN and shopper behavior data to help dealers predict risk, optimize pricing and promotion, and improve merchandising – all at the individual vehicle level. By delivering real-time, VIN-specific insights and actions, Lotlinx empowers dealers and OEMS to take full control of their inventory and maximize profit, one VIN at a time. Learn more at www.lotlinx.com .

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE COOPABLE