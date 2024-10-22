COOPER & THIEF CELLARMASTERS LAUNCHES NEW BOURBON BARREL-AGED CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Expanded portfolio offers complex and unexpected wines for the whiskey lover

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper & Thief, producers of a portfolio of spirits barrel-aged wines, invites wine and whiskey lovers to discover its new bourbon barrel-aged Cabernet Sauvignon. The latest addition to the portfolio combines the best of California winemaking with the complexity of aging in bourbon barrels.

The new 2022 vintage is sourced from 100% California-grown grapes and spent three months aging in bourbon barrels. The wine delivers the bold flavor that is synonymous with California Cabernet, including dark cherry and plum. Unexpectedly rich notes of vanilla, caramel and spice, from the influence of the bourbon barrel wood, culminate in an unforgettable, long, velvety finish for wine and whiskey lovers to savor.

The winemakers craft the portfolio to stand out for wine and whiskey lovers, both on the shelf and on the palate. From the uncommon bottle design to the unexpected complexity of flavor style, these wines are a true discovery to uncork with friends and family. The result is an impressive 92-point review awarded to Cooper & Thief Cabernet Sauvignon from The Tasting Panel Magazine.

"At Cooper & Thief, we celebrate wines that challenge tradition, and our new Cabernet Sauvignon is the latest example of the rich and delicious flavors that spirits barrel-aged wines produce," said Helen Kurtz, Chief Marking Officer at The Wine Group. "We're very excited for wine and whiskey lovers to discover the bold, unexpected flavors of Cooper & Thief Cabernet Sauvignon when they uncork this luxurious, bourbon barrel-aged wine this fall."

Cooper & Thief Cabernet Sauvignon is available now at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $29.99. To find a bottle near you and learn more, visit https://www.cooperandthief.com/.

