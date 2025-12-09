Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide.

This partnership marks an important step in expanding Cooper's technical capabilities while creating new opportunities for Altronic to advance its technologies and accelerate growth. Together, the companies support a large, long-lived installed base of critical infrastructure, and by bringing together Cooper's industry experience and broad aftermarket support network with Altronic's longstanding engineering innovation, they will explore ways to improve product development and bolster operational reliability for the customers who depend on this equipment.

"Partnering with Altronic aligns with Cooper's ongoing commitment to being an engineering solutions led organization, providing customers with dependable and forward-looking engine solutions," said Scott Buckhout, CEO of Cooper. "Altronic has a strong engineering culture and deep industry experience, and we look forward to working together with David Lepley and his team to support advancements across the engine ecosystem."

David Lepley, President and CTO of Altronic, added: "Cooper and Altronic share a long history of collaboration, and this partnership supports our efforts to continue innovating and delivering meaningful value to customers while contributing to the ongoing evolution of our critical technologies."

