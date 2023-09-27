Cooper Companies Inc. announces the completion of Site Improvements for its Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility on West Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona

News provided by

Cooper Companies, Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 13:33 ET

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona self-storage developer and operator, Cooper Companies Inc., has announced the completion of site improvements of the 104,672-sf three-story climate- controlled self-storage facility at 1683 West Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ.

Continue Reading
1683 West Route 66, Flagstaff Arizona
1683 West Route 66, Flagstaff Arizona

The excavation work on the new construction site took 2 months to complete. The contractors, TLW Construction and 108 Excavating, completed the excavation with a portion of the rock removed to be reused during construction and landscaping. "Finishing the challenging site improvements were an important step towards completion of this project." said Mark Hanneken of Cooper Companies, Inc.

The General Contractor of this marque location along the iconic Route 66, is TLW Construction, and the architect is national firm, RKAA. 108 Excavating, SWI Engineering and Morning Dew Landscaping, all locally owned and operated Flagstaff companies, have been hired as the excavating contractor, civil engineer, and landscaping design firm.

The project will feature:

  • 795 energy-efficient climate control units
  • Three climate friendly enclosed loading zones
  • Advanced access control and security amenities
  • Energy efficient mechanical equipment
  • Environmentally friendly storm water retention
  • Industry leading insulation R-values
  • Provisions for an electrical solar system
  • A complimentary dog wash station for our customers

Located conveniently along West Route 66 and near the Home Depot, construction should be completed in the fall of 2024.

Cooper Companies Inc. has been a neighbor in Flagstaff for 35 years, as the owner of Armour Self Storage on Industrial Drive. They also developed Slayton Ranch Estates in the Doney Park Ranch area, a Northern Arizona residential community featuring 117 2.5-acre homesites, minutes from the City of Flagstaff. In addition, Cooper Companies Inc. develops, owns, and operates self-storage, office and industrial properties in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin. Since 1978, Cooper Companies Inc. has been focused primarily on self-storage properties operating under the name of Armour Self Storage and Extra Space Storage. Their "award winning" properties have been recognized throughout the industry; with one of the properties in El Paso winning the prestigious 2018 MSM Self Storage Facility of the Year Award.

SOURCE Cooper Companies, Inc.

Also from this source

Cooper Companies Announces the Start of Construction on its Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility on West Route 66 in Flagstaff

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.