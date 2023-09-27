Cooper Companies Inc. announces the completion of Site Improvements for its Climate-Controlled Self-Storage Facility on West Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona self-storage developer and operator, Cooper Companies Inc., has announced the completion of site improvements of the 104,672-sf three-story climate- controlled self-storage facility at 1683 West Route 66 in Flagstaff, AZ.

1683 West Route 66, Flagstaff Arizona

The excavation work on the new construction site took 2 months to complete. The contractors, TLW Construction and 108 Excavating, completed the excavation with a portion of the rock removed to be reused during construction and landscaping. "Finishing the challenging site improvements were an important step towards completion of this project." said Mark Hanneken of Cooper Companies, Inc.

The General Contractor of this marque location along the iconic Route 66, is TLW Construction, and the architect is national firm, RKAA. 108 Excavating, SWI Engineering and Morning Dew Landscaping, all locally owned and operated Flagstaff companies, have been hired as the excavating contractor, civil engineer, and landscaping design firm.

The project will feature:

795 energy-efficient climate control units

Three climate friendly enclosed loading zones

Advanced access control and security amenities

Energy efficient mechanical equipment

Environmentally friendly storm water retention

Industry leading insulation R-values

Provisions for an electrical solar system

A complimentary dog wash station for our customers

Located conveniently along West Route 66 and near the Home Depot, construction should be completed in the fall of 2024.

Cooper Companies Inc. has been a neighbor in Flagstaff for 35 years, as the owner of Armour Self Storage on Industrial Drive. They also developed Slayton Ranch Estates in the Doney Park Ranch area, a Northern Arizona residential community featuring 117 2.5-acre homesites, minutes from the City of Flagstaff. In addition, Cooper Companies Inc. develops, owns, and operates self-storage, office and industrial properties in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin. Since 1978, Cooper Companies Inc. has been focused primarily on self-storage properties operating under the name of Armour Self Storage and Extra Space Storage. Their "award winning" properties have been recognized throughout the industry; with one of the properties in El Paso winning the prestigious 2018 MSM Self Storage Facility of the Year Award.

SOURCE Cooper Companies, Inc.