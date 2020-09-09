Cooper General Provides 5G Device Service and Repair with Rohde & Schwarz Equipment

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper General Global Services, a leading wireless device repair and refurbishment company, has chosen the R&S CMX500 and R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication testers from Rohde & Schwarz to support 4G/LTE and 5G device repair and refurbishment. Cooper General selected the R&S CMX500 and R&S CMW500 to offer turnkey 5G device testing to its customers. The test platforms offer continuity with established testing methodologies and toolsets to guarantee an easy transition from LTE to 5G.

R&S CMX500 radio communication testers

The R&S CMX500 was designed to meet all of the diverse testing needs of 5G with a single solution, including sub 6 GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequency bands. The R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester is the industry standard for cellular (LTE, C-IoT, 3G, 2G) and connectivity (WLAN, Bluetooth®) testing. When used together, the R&S CMX500 and R&S CMW500 test platforms provides complete coverage of all major commercial wireless technologies, thus streamlining the transition from 4G/LTE to 5G. Cooper General is taking advantage of these capabilities to cover the latest 5G RF test requirements combined with existing test plans.

Carlos L. Laffitte, VP of Business Development at Cooper General Global Services, said: "As the industry continues to shift to 5G, 4G/LTE will not be replaced or forgotten. These technologies will coexist for many years, and the combination of the R&S CMX500 and R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication testers solidifies our testing needs by enabling us to service both 4G/LTE and 5G devices. Partnering with Rohde & Schwarz, an industry leader in 5G testing, expands our capabilities and allows us to offer our customers the level of service they require and expect."

Fernando Schmitt, Product Manager at Rohde & Schwarz, said: "The R&S CMX500 provides a simple and cost-effective way for customers to upgrade existing LTE test systems for current and future 5G NR requirements. With the same user interface, there is no need for users to learn something new, it's just a matter of adding the R&S CMX500 for 5G signaling along with the latest R&S CMW500 hardware."

For further information on Rohde & Schwarz solutions for wireless communications testing, go to: www.rohde-schwarz.com/wireless.

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of solutions in the fields of test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security and networks and cybersecurity. The technology group's innovative communications, information and security products help industry and government customers ensure a safer and connected world. On June 30, 2019, Rohde & Schwarz had 12,100 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.14 billion in the 2018/2019 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the Internet at http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.

Cooper General

Cooper General has played an important role in complex communications systems for state and local governments in the U.S. and overseas. In 1998, the company entered the wireless communications industry through its Wireless Services Division. It presently operates multiple major OEM Authorized Service Centers in Miami, Florida; Central and South America as well as major Forward/Reverse Logistics Hub based out of La Vergne, Tennessee. All of the OEM Authorized Service Centers count with Level 3 Repair and Refurbishing capabilities, operating with high regard for local laws and for the protection of the environment. All centers are equipped with state of the art Test Equipment and the following OEM Certifications: Alcatel, TCL, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Palm, ZTE, BLU, Franklin Wireless, and KonnectOne, DORO, and Unimax. Cooper General's major customers are TracFone Wireless, T-Mobile, Metro, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, Telefonica, Claro, Tigo, etc. Today Cooper General employs more than 600 people worldwide with highly qualified engineers and technicians, specialized in the different technologies prevailing in the Wireless Industry.

