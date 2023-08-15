Cooper Hewitt Announces 2023 National Design Award Winners

News provided by

Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

15 Aug, 2023, 15:15 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the winners of the 2023 National Design Awards, recognizing design innovation and impact in 10 categories. Now in their 24th year, the National Design Awards bring national recognition to the ways in which design enriches everyday life. Award recipients are selected by a multidisciplinary jury of practitioners, educators and leaders from a wide range of design fields. The winners will be honored at an Awards celebration Thursday, Oct. 5 at Cooper Hewitt.

Continue Reading

This year's National Design Award recipients are:

  • Seymour Chwast, Design Visionary
  • Biocement Tiles by Biomason, Climate Action
  • Beatriz Lozano, Emerging Designer
  • nARCHITECTS, Architecture
  • Arem Duplessis, Communication Design
  • Clement Mok, Digital Design
  • Naeem Khan, Fashion Design
  • The Archers, Interior Design
  • Kongjian Yu, Landscape Architecture
  • Atlason, Product Design

"This year's National Design Award winners are a highly diverse group—from a handcraft-focused fashion designer to one of the early pioneers of digital design—but they share many common traits: a highly rigorous process to their discipline, a truly collaborative approach and putting people front and center in their practice," said Dung Ngo, chair of the National Design Awards jury. "These are design core values worth celebrating." 

"My gratitude goes to this year's stellar jury for their thoughtful selection of the 2023 National Design Award winners," said Maria Nicanor, director of the museum. "This year's cohort, a diverse group of designers across disciplines, are not only charting new pathways in their respective fields, but also integrating sustainable, socially responsible and people-centered practices in their work in a moment of profound global complexity." 

Established in 2000 as a project of the White House Millennium Council, the National Design Awards are accompanied annually by National Design Week. Cooper Hewitt will offer free admission to museum visitors during National Design Week, Oct. 2–8, to make design accessible to all. 

For more information, visit www.cooperhewitt.org/Awards.                        

Support
The National Design Awards are made possible with major support from IBM Corporation.

Generous support is provided by Alexandra and Paul Herzan, and by Lisa Roberts and David Seltzer. Additional funding is provided by Jon C. Iwata.

National Design Award trophies are created by The Corning Museum of Glass.

About Cooper Hewitt

Cooper Hewitt is America's design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum's dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master's program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design.

SOURCE Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.