Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Announces 2021 National Design Award Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the winners of the 2021 National Design Awards. The 22nd class of winners were honored for design innovation and impact in nine categories.

This year's recipients are:

Cheryl D. Miller , Design Visionary

, Design Visionary InVert Self-Shading Window by Doris Sung , Climate Action

, Climate Action Colloqate Design , Emerging Designer

, Emerging Designer Ross Barney Architects , Architecture and Interior Design

, Architecture and Interior Design Imaginary Forces , Communication Design

, Communication Design Behnaz Farahi , Digital Design

, Digital Design Becca McCharen-Tran , Fashion Design

, Fashion Design Studio-MLA , Landscape Architecture

, Landscape Architecture BioLite, Product Design

First Lady Jill Biden serves as the Honorary Patron for this year's National Design Awards. Established in 2000 as a project of the White House Millennium Council, the National Design Awards bring national recognition to the ways in which design enriches everyday life.

"The 2021 National Design Award winners challenge the boundaries of their fields—from community and future-focused to socially responsible design, these designers fill us with an optimism for the future by demonstrating the transformative capacity of design," said Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, interim director of the museum. "We invite all to join us during Cooper Hewitt's National Design Month programming to make the most of the rich opportunities to celebrate this amazing cohort of award winners and learn about their paths, passions, processes and bodies of work."

Held in conjunction with the National Design Awards, National Design Month in October broadens access nationwide to the vision and work of the country's design leaders through free, virtual programming for design enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. The programming includes talks, tours, workshops and the premiere of short films on the work and impact of this year's winners. To register for programs, visit www.cooperhewitt.org/Awards.

Support

National Design Awards programming is made possible with major support from Facebook, Inc., Shelby and Frederick Gans, Helen and Edward Hintz, the Hirsch Family Foundation, IBM Corporation, and Crystal and Chris Sacca.

Generous support is also provided by Lisa Roberts and David Seltzer.

National Design Award trophies are created by The Corning Museum of Glass.

Design Career Fair is made possible with generous support from Adobe.

About Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Cooper Hewitt is America's design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum's dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master's program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design. For more information, visit www.cooperhewitt.org.

SOURCE Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Related Links

http://www.cooperhewitt.org

