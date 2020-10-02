Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Announces Winners Of 2020 National Design Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum announced the winners of the 2020 National Design Awards at a virtual gala last evening. The 21st class of National Design Award winners were honored for design innovation and impact in nine categories.

This year's recipients are:

Kickstarter , Design Visionary

, Design Visionary Sponge Park , Climate Action

, Climate Action Studio One Eighty Nine , Emerging Designer

, Emerging Designer Sn ø hetta , Architecture

ø , Architecture Scott Dadich , Communication Design

, Communication Design Design I/O , Digital Design

, Digital Design TELFAR , Fashion Design

, Fashion Design OJB Landscape Architecture , Landscape Architecture

, Landscape Architecture Catapult Design, Product Design

"From shaping our parks and buildings to transforming the creative infrastructure and the ways we tell our stories, the remarkable work of this year's winners demonstrates the power of design in everyday life," said John Davis, interim director of the museum. "The virtual gala welcomed viewers from around the world and launched the first of a suite of programs during National Design Month aimed at broadening access to the vision of these leading designers and connecting people of all ages with the importance of design."

Hosted by Bobby Berk, interior design expert and Emmy-nominated host of Netflix's Queer Eye, the virtual National Design Awards gala featured short films highlighting the work and impact of the winners and was open for all to watch free of charge. The full broadcast can be viewed online at www.cooperhewitt.org/virtualgala.

The gala served as the kick off to National Design Month, which will spotlight the work of the award winners through free educational programming for design enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. More information and registration are available at www.cooperhewitt.org/NDM.

National Design Awards is made possible with support from Facebook and Target.

National Design Award trophies are created by The Corning Museum of Glass. ndagallery.cooperhewitt.org is powered by Behance, part of Adobe Inc.

The Climate Action Award is made possible with support from Lowercarbon Capital.

National Design Month is made possible with major support from Target. Additional support is provided by Altman Foundation, Facebook, and Siegel Family Endowment.

Design Fairs are made possible with lead support from Amazon Design.

About Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Cooper Hewitt is America's design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum's dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master's program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design. For more information, visit www.cooperhewitt.org.

SOURCE Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Related Links

http://www.cooperhewitt.org

