Cooper Housing Institute Awards Grant to Illumination Health + Home to Advance First-of-Its-Kind Intergenerational Campus in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Housing Institute (CHI) is proud to announce the allocation of a strategic grant to Illumination Health + Home (IH+H) in support of its landmark project, the Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus, the first of its kind in Orange County to bring together older adults, families and transitional-age youth in one supportive, intergenerational housing community. The campus, located in Santa Ana, California, is currently under construction and is slated to open in early 2026.

Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus WNC Logo

With CHI's grant, IH+H will move forward with the construction of mixed-one, two- and three-bedroom units tailored to older adults, children and youth. The Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus will provide onsite wrap-around services tailored to meet the needs of each age group, including medical care, behavioral health and early-childhood development. Shared spaces designs will foster connection across generations.

"At Cooper Housing Institute, we believe housing is the foundation for dignity, stability and opportunity," said Will Cooper Jr., President and Co-Founder of CHI. "The Richard Lehn Intergenerational Campus represents an innovative model that brings together seniors, families and young people in a way that fosters connection and resilience. We are proud to support a project that not only addresses homelessness but also strengthens the fabric of our community for generations to come."

Located at 918-920 N. Bewley Street, Santa Ana, the campus consists of two rehabilitated two-story residential buildings and an accessory dwelling unit, offering 11 rental units across diverse layouts. Eight units are restricted to transitional-age youth (TAY), two are for older adults, and one serves as a manager's unit. A preschool building will be renovated and operated in partnership with Head Start. (City of Santa Ana)

The campus will accommodate 36 individuals at a time and is backed by a coalition of public and private partners, including the Samueli Foundation, CalOptima Health, the city of Santa Ana, and CHI.

About Cooper Housing Institute

Cooper Housing Institute is a nationally oriented nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming housing systems and advancing models that combine affordability, quality and social impact. CHI partners with developers, operators, philanthropies and public entities to seed innovative solutions that meet pressing housing needs.

About Illumination Health + Home

Illumination Health + Home is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on disrupting the cycle of homelessness through a full continuum of care — from outreach and emergency housing to permanent supportive housing — for both adults and children. (Orange County Nonprofit Central)

Media Contact:

Alicia Dang

949-236-8156

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Housing Institute