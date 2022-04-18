Cooper Joins Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and IEEE Robotics and Automation Society

CHICAGO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Business and Technology Marketing, a premier marketing organization focusing on business and technology, announces its membership in two international automation organizations: the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), and the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society.

According to Franklin Cooper, CEO, "Being part of continuous education and learning in the emerging technologies arena where new developments are common, helps marketers to better understand the products and specific applications, thus being able to create more effective sales and marketing strategies to meet new challenges."

NOTE:

Cooper Business & Technology Marketing will exhibit in Booth #5416 at the AUTOMATE Show, June 6-9, 2022 at Huntington Center (formerly TCF Center) in Detroit, Michigan.

Cooper focuses on marketing emerging technologies, i.e., Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Instrumentation, Automation Controls, Electronics, manufacturing and B2B. Over the years, they have built working relationships with Fortune and mid-sized companies, not-for-profits, and government agencies.

This news release can be accessed digitally at https://cooperllc.net/publications/

Contact: Linda Bowman 312-965-0540

SOURCE Cooper Business and Technology Marketing