COOPER KUPP AND LOS ANGELES RAMS JOIN FORCES WITH RENOWNED CHEFS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK AND COMBATING FOOD INSECURITY

Held at the renowned SoFi Stadium, home to Super Bowl LVI and the Los Angeles Rams, this year's event garnered significant support from steadfast Food Bank allies, including Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Food Bank partnered with Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who served as the event's Honorary Chair and was the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP. Kupp has supported local efforts to combat food insecurity alongside the Food Bank and numerous Rams players, cheerleaders, and front office staff. He also has aided food banks in the Yakima and Richland areas in his home state of Washington.

Reflecting on his involvement, Cooper Kupp emphasized, "My family and I are happy to partner with the LA Regional Food Bank again this year to continue our mission to provide meals in our community as we strive to address food insecurity in Los Angeles. Knowing how much of a difference a meal can make to those in need and being able to hopefully inspire others to help meet the needs of people living with food insecurity around the country, is something my family is very passionate about."

The collaboration between the Food Bank, the Rams and the broader community is crucial to the Food Bank's mission, benefiting the network of more than 600 non-profit partner agencies throughout LA County. Their combined efforts are focused on alleviating hunger for the estimated two million individuals needing food and nutrition assistance.

During the Taste of the Rams event, guests were guided through the evening's program by Sophie Flay, a community journalist for ABC7 covering stories in Silver Lake and adjacent communities. Attendees savored delectable offerings from esteemed LA chefs, including Steve Samson of Rossoblu, Superfine Pizza and Superfine Playa, David LeFevre of Local LA Catering, Sally Camacho Mueller, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Socalo and more.

Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the community's unwavering support, stating, "The LA Regional Food Bank expresses profound gratitude to our dedicated supporters, including the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp, Sophie Flay, our skilled chefs and our presenting sponsors, Don Lee Farms and Bank of America. Their contributions played a pivotal role in ensuring the resounding success of this year's Taste of the Rams event."

The Rams introduced the event in 2016 upon the team's return to Los Angeles. Since the event's inception, Taste of the Rams has provided more than 4.8 million meals to food insecure Angelenos.

Through the generous contributions of donors, the dedication of volunteers, and the impact of community-driven events like Taste of the Rams, the Food Bank and its partners consistently reach around 870,000 food-insecure individuals facing food insecurity each month. For those interested in getting involved, further information is available at LAFoodBank.org.

Photos from the 8th Annual Taste of the Rams event can be accessed here. Please credit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 97% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered two Super Bowl Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams organization recognizes its unique ability to raise awareness and funds for causes and issues relevant to fans and community members. The entire organization is committed to serving as a valuable community partner and benefiting the Los Angeles region 365 days a year while providing substantial resources to support education and mentoring, health and wellness, and help address issues tied to poverty such as food insecurity and homelessness. Since the team moved back home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have provided more than 11,000 hours of community service and benefited 195 schools and 155 different non-profit organizations through their community outreach programs. For more information, visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

Contact: David May

Director of Marketing and Communications

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

323-234-3030 x 134

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank