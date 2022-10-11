COOPER KUPP AND THE LOS ANGELES RAMS TEAM UP WITH LA CHEFS TO GENERATE 680,000 MEALS FOR THE LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual Taste of the Rams raised more than $170,000 to help food-insecure families, which is enough funding for the Food Bank to distribute roughly 680,000 meals throughout Los Angeles County. Proceeds from this sold-out event will make a major difference in the fight against hunger.

This year's sponsors included longtime Food Bank supporters, Don Lee Farms and Bank of America, and the event took place at SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LVI and the Los Angeles Rams, for the first time.

The Food Bank teamed up again with returning Honorary Chair, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp. Kupp has been this event's Honorary Chair for the past three years, championing the food-insecure alongside the Food Bank and many other Rams players, cheerleaders, and mascot, Rampage.

"I've been able to be a part of this for the last three years and it's great to be able to support organizations like the LA Regional Food Bank and their efforts to combat food insecurity in our city," said Cooper Kupp. "It's not just a problem in Los Angeles, it's an issue that's nationwide and worldwide. Any way we can play a role in raising awareness of these needs and increasing the reach of our local food banks is important to me and the Rams organization. To have our fans and my teammates come out to support this effort is a really cool thing."

The community's involvement is integral to the work of the Food Bank and the Food Bank's partner agency network of more than 600 LA County non-profits. The Food Bank and community partners work yearlong to alleviate hunger for the estimated two million people who are in need of food or nutrition assistance.

Taste of the Rams attendees were guided through the evening's lineup by Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network. Siciliano reprised his role of hosting this event as he has done in the past. Guests enjoyed delicious food from an array of top LA Chefs, including longtime partners Steve Samson of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill Modern Mexican and Josiah Citrin of Charcoal.

"The LA Regional Food Bank is proud to be part of such a generous, supportive community, whose participation at events like Taste of the Rams helps make the work of the Food Bank possible," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "The Food Bank is incredibly thankful to the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp, Andrew Siciliano, all of our amazing chefs, and our presenting sponsors, Don Lee Farms and Bank of America, for helping make this year's Taste of the Rams such a success."

Through donors, volunteers, and community events such as Taste of the Rams, the Food Bank and community partners can continually reach about 800,000 food-insecure families each month. To learn how to get involved, please visit LAFoodBank.org.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600+ partner agencies and through Food Bank programs serving 800,000 people monthly. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people reached every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

The Rams organization recognizes its unique ability to raise awareness and funds for causes and issues relevant to fans and community members. The entire organization is committed to serving as a valuable community partner and benefiting the Los Angeles region 365 days a year while providing substantial resources to support education and mentoring, health and wellness, and help address issues tied to poverty such as food insecurity and homelessness. Since the team moved back home to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have provided more than 9,300 hours of community service and benefitted 192 schools and 153 different non-profit organizations through their community outreach programs.

For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

