Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Terrecorp, LLC

Cooper Machinery Services

28 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") announces the acquisition of Terrecorp, LLC. The acquisition advances Cooper's position as the leading manufacturer and service provider of mission-critical compression and engine systems.

Founded in 1998 and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Terrecorp is a manufacturer of aluminum, bronze, and steel-backed bearing shells and bushings for a large variety of reciprocating engine brands such as AJAX, Clark, Cooper-Bessemer, Ingersoll Rand, and Worthington.

Founded in 1998 and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Terrecorp is a manufacturer of aluminum, bronze, and steel-backed bearing shells and bushings for a large variety of reciprocating engine brands such as AJAX, Clark, Cooper-Bessemer, Ingersoll Rand, and Worthington.

"We are excited to add Terrecorp to the Cooper family. Terrecorp's quality products, robust manufacturing processes, and short lead times are highly regarded in the compression market. This acquisition further expands the products and services we can directly offer our customers", said Cooper CEO, Scott Buckhout.

About Cooper Machinery Services

Cooper Machinery Services, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is the original equipment manufacturer ("O.E.M.") and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company's O.E.M. brands include AJAX, Cooper-Bessemer, CSI, Enterprise, Gemini, Superior, TSI, and TXC. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), IR, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.

Press Contact:

Matt Forcey,
713-354-1900,
http://www.cooperservices.com

