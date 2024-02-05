Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Tucker Valve Seat Company

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") today announced the acquisition of Tucker Valve Seat Company. This action advances Cooper's position as the leading manufacturer and service provider of mission-critical compression and engine systems.

Founded in 1957 and based in Odessa, Texas, Tucker Valve Seat Company is a manufacturer of superior industrial alloy valve seats for critical applications such as LP, gas, diesel, natural gas, and unleaded fuels. "We are excited to become a member of the Cooper family.," said Phillip Carrasco, Tucker Valve Seat Company's leader. "Together, we will strengthen Tucker's commercial efforts and improve customer relationships."

"The Tucker Valve Seat Company is a great addition to the Cooper organization. Like Cooper, Tucker is a mainstay in our industry having served our customer base for nearly 70 years. Tucker's strategy is based on high quality products and strong customer service, so they fit perfectly with the Cooper culture.", said Cooper CEO, Scott Buckhout.

About Cooper Machinery Services

Cooper Machinery Services, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is the original equipment manufacturer ("O.E.M.") and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company's O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. They are also a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.

