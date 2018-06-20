Cooper Standard Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

Under the new program authorized by the Board of Directors, repurchases may be made on the open market, through private transactions, accelerated share repurchases, round lot or block transactions on the New York Stock Exchange or otherwise, as determined by the Company's management and in accordance with prevailing market conditions and Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. The Company expects to fund all repurchases from cash on hand and future cash flows from operations. The Company is not obligated to acquire a particular number of shares and the program may be discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs more than 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Our use of words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," "would," or "may," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, we cannot assure you that these expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different from the future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Among other items, such factors may include: prolonged or material contractions in automotive sales and production volumes; our inability to realize sales represented by awarded business; escalating pricing pressures; loss of large customers or significant platforms; our ability to successfully compete in the automotive parts industry; availability and increasing volatility in costs of manufactured components and raw materials; disruption in our supply base; entering new markets; possible variability of our working capital requirements; risks associated with our international operations; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to control the operations of our joint ventures for our sole benefit; our substantial amount of indebtedness; our ability to obtain adequate financing sources in the future; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us under our debt instruments; the underfunding of our pension plans; significant changes in discount rates and the actual return on pension assets; effectiveness of continuous improvement programs and other cost savings plans; manufacturing facility closings or consolidation; our ability to execute new program launches; our ability to meet customers' needs for new and improved products; the possibility that our acquisitions and divestitures may not be successful; product liability, warranty and recall claims brought against us; laws and regulations, including environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; legal proceedings, claims or investigations against us; work stoppages or other labor disruptions; the ability of our intellectual property to withstand legal challenges; cyber-attacks or other disruptions in our information technology systems; the possible volatility of our annual effective tax rate; changes in our assumptions used for evaluation of deemed repatriation tax and the remeasurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities, including as a result of IRS issuing guidance on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that may change our assumptions; the possibility of future impairment charges to our goodwill and long-lived assets; and our dependence on our subsidiaries for cash to satisfy our obligations.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

This press release also contains estimates and other information that is based on industry publications, surveys and forecasts. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information.

Contact for Analysts: Roger Hendriksen Cooper Standard Phone: (248) 596-6465 Email: roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com Contact for Media: Sharon Wenzl Cooper Standard Phone: (248) 596-6211 Email: sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

