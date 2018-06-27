Cooper Standard Announces Groundbreaking of a New Rubber Mixing Facility in Mexico

"The opening of our new in-house mixing facility in Mexico is an important step in our overall localization strategy to support the volume growth in the region," said Bill Pumphrey, president, North America, Cooper Standard. "With localized state-of-art mixing, we are able to provide complete vertical integration of critical rubber compounds to our facilities throughout Mexico."

The new facility, which represents an $11 million investment, supports the Company's mission to accelerate innovation while delivering world-class quality with speed and efficiency. It is expected that the facility will begin operations in early 2019 and ultimately employ about 100 employees at full capacity. With this addition, Cooper Standard will operate 14 rubber mixing facilities around the world with locations in Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico and United States.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

