Cooper Standard Appoints Kulikowski to Vice President, Global Internal Audit and Compliance

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced the appointment of Amy Kulikowski to vice president, global internal audit and compliance effective September 20, 2021. She replaces Becky McCabe who was recently appointed vice president, chief accounting officer, Cooper Standard.

In her new role, Kulikowski will provide leadership, strategy and planning for Cooper Standard's global internal audit and compliance activities, including its Sarbanes-Oxley program, as well as enterprise risk management efforts. Based at the Company's world headquarters in Northville, Kulikowski will report to Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"With more than 23 years of progressive experience in accounting and financial management within global multi-national organizations, Amy brings proven leadership to support Cooper Standard's business and strategies," said Banas. "She is an exceptional talent who adds further depth and expertise to our world-class finance team."

Prior to joining Cooper Standard, Kulikowski served as assistant controller, Delphi accounting and integration, for BorgWarner Inc., which acquired Delphi Technologies PLC in 2020. From 2017 to 2020, she served as vice president and assistant controller at Delphi, and was responsible for corporate accounting and reporting functions. She previously held accounting, finance and controller positions of increasing responsibility at Delphi since joining the company in 2001. She began her career in the audit practice of Deloitte LLP in Detroit in 1998.

Kulikowski earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is a certified public accountant (CPA), and a member of the American Institute of CPAs.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 25,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

CPS_G

Media Contact

Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596- 6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cooperstandard.com

